The difficulty the young and old have when discussing trans issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

The difficulty the young and old have when discussing trans issues

I worry that something I say or write will have a new meaning I didn’t know of and I will either offend someone or make a fool of myself

Post Thumbnail
By Steve Finan

The Baby Boomers generation, defined as those born between 1946 and 1964, have seen more change than any other group of humans who ever lived.

They have had to be incredibly adaptable.

The evolution of the workplace, entertainment, social interactions – almost everything – from 60 years ago, when there was no such thing as a digital anything, to today, when there’s hardly anything that isn’t digital, has been incredible.

I saw an advert for a fridge that, if you chap on its door, becomes transparent allowing you to see inside. I’m not sure how this improves upon opening the door. But this is, we are told, “progress”.

It is a measure, in a small way, of how much the world has changed.

I suspect tomorrow’s world (not presented by Raymond Baxter) will have even more things that will make me wonder even more why they exist.

But what we don’t have is enough new words.

I am constantly annoyed that old words take on new meanings at the drop of a hat. I worry that something I say or write will have a new meaning I didn’t know of and I will either offend someone or make a fool of myself. Again.

To illustrate this, I listened (with some amusement) to a 17-year-old girl and an 86-year-old man discussing trans issues.

They both tried hard to be polite, because this is an emotive subject. They didn’t, I’m afraid, achieve much except mutual confusion because she was speaking about gender recognition while he was speaking about Ford Transit vans.

It would be better, surely, if new words were invented for new things.

I often wonder things like: who decided that a colonnade was to be the name for a line of columns? (it is from the Latin columna). Or that rhubarb be called rhubarb? (it is from the Greek rha barbaron).

Who first named an apple, a kiss, blood, an egg, a pencil? Who decided a ship was to be called a ship? Whoever it was, I salute their originality.

In all of these cases (I spent several enjoyable hours researching the etymological histories) the terms stretch back hundreds, or thousands, of years.

I think a computer program should have been given another name because the word program (or programme…blame the Americans) already had a use. So did disc, virus, meta, and an awful lot of other words I wouldn’t be allowed to put in The Courier.

It is odd that a world that has invented so many things isn’t much good at inventing names for them.

 

 

Word of the week

Recaption (noun)

The act of taking back, without legal process, something that has been wrongfully taken from you or withheld. EG: “I think the past should recaption its terminology from the future.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

More from Columnists

Andy Murray.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Andy Murray anger is understandable but I still think there is one…
Post Thumbnail
Boy meets girl; girl moves to Aberdeen; boy is sad. A story told with…
Italy made a big curling breakthrough with mixed gold at the last Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling has a pathway to the top, rugby needs the same
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton and Mathew Cudjoe celebrate one of United's four goals.
RAB DOUGLAS: Proving point after heavy defeat to Dundee United is Arbroath motivation -…
Post Thumbnail
The amazing sight of a politician arriving at a by-election with his wife in…
Stephen Maguire has lost his job with UK Athletics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: UK Athletics money problems the last thing Olympic hopefuls need
Which three Scotland goalkeepers will go to the Euro finals?
RAB DOUGLAS: Craig Gordon comeback could have big implications for Zander Clark's Scotland Euro…
Post Thumbnail
The numismatist reckoned I was the most boring person he’d ever met
Post Thumbnail
Perth & Kinross Council have promised to do etchings on houses
Luke Donald should be the Ryder Cup captain again.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Luke Donald is no-brainer for another Ryder Cup shot and Scotland rugby…