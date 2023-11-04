Jordan Tillson playing for Dundee United future as loan star recalls 9-minute madness in Highlands

Jordan Tillson heard the distant roar of celebrating fans — and prayed that it was a Dundee United goal.

The midfielder was in the dressing room after seeing red in the Terrors’ last encounter against Inverness in September, with Tillson picking up two yellow cards in the space of four mad minutes in the Highlands.

He had replaced Declan Glass as the clock hit 60.

He traipsed off at 69.

However, Tillson was relieved to find out that United had managed to grind out a 1-0 victory courtesy of an injury-time Chris Mochrie goal, underlining the Tangerines’ fighting spirit and character.

“That was especially tough when you hear that big cheer from the crowd and don’t know what’s going on,” laughed Tillson.

“To be fair, the boys did brilliantly and got the result. That’s all that mattered.

“I thought it was a pretty tough sending off — but you live and you learn, I guess.

“Refereeing in this league is probably different from the Premiership standards, and that was a reminder to me to not give them the opportunity to do it (give a red card).

“I’m old enough and wise enough to know that these things happen. It’s about how you bounce back from it.”

Fighting for his future

Given he is on loan at United from the Caley Jags’ fierce rivals Ross County, the home fans luxuriated in his swift exit.

Asked whether he expects similar stick this time, Tillson smiles: “Oh, I think so! I think that’s going to come. But it’s part and parcel of football. You’ve got to enjoy that part of the game. It spurs me on.”

And Tillson is determined to enjoy an immeasurably more fruitful encounter against Inverness this afternoon.

He is likely to line up in the engine room after captain Ross Docherty was ruled out due to a groin strain — and is determined to stake his claim for a concerted run in the first-team.

Tillson has started just twice since arriving.

“I wanted to come here and be part of a successful team,” he continued. “But coming with that, there is always tough competition for places. Any successful team needs that.

“The lads in midfield have done brilliantly and the results have been great. I’ve had to bide my time, but hopefully I get my chance to get some games.”

Indeed, with his County contract ticking down to its expiry next summer, Tillson adds: “That was a big part of the reason I came down here. I am fighting for a contract for me and my family.

“Every game is massive for me.”

All about United

The same can be said for United, who are being pursued by an impressively consistent and stubborn Raith Rovers side.

Despite the Tangerines setting a fearsome pace at the summit — unbeaten in the Championship and scoring more than seven goals for every one they concede — Rovers remain just four points behind, with a game in hand.

And the need to rack up another victory supersedes any desire to spoil Duncan Ferguson’s big return to Tannadice as Inverness gaffer.

“We are always going to have that status of needing to win games,” he continued. “That is ingrained in the squad. We know what we need to do.

“Obviously, it is a big game for Inverness’ manager (Ferguson), personally, but we know that Raith Rovers are still pushing and getting victories — so we need to keep the results coming.”

He added: “It’s a much different scenario to the one I was in at Ross County; that pressure of staying in the division. This is about trying to get promotion, which is what this club needs and deserves. It’s a much better pressure.”