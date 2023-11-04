Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault on 13-year-old at Dens Park

Police Scotland has launched an investigation after a 13-year-old girl was believed to have been sexually assaulted during Dundee’s match against Rangers.

The Dens Park club confirmed that an incident took place in the Bob Shankly stand during Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership tie.

The stand housed the away support.

Referee Kevin Clancy was forced to pause the match for 18 minutes after a number of flares were lit from the stand during the match.

Police confirmed that they are now looking into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries following an allegation of sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl which happened at Dens Park in Dundee on Wednesday.”

A spokesperson for the club said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm we are aware of an incident which took place in the Bob Shankly stand during Wednesday’s match against Rangers.

“The club are fully supporting the police investigation and the club’s child welfare and protection officer is supporting the situation.

“As this is an ongoing police investigation the club will be making no further comment.”

The match, which Rangers won 5-0, was delayed by 45 minutes after the Glasgow side’s bus was held up in traffic coming across the Tay Road Bridge.