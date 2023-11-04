Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault on 13-year-old at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation launched after alleged sexual assault on 13-year-old at Dens Park

The attack is believed to have taken place in the Bob Shankly Stand, which was allocated to the Rangers supporters.

By Ben MacDonald
The match was paused due to flares being lit
Rangers fans light up the Bob Shankly stand with pyro during the match. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Police Scotland has launched an investigation after a 13-year-old girl was believed to have been sexually assaulted during Dundee’s match against Rangers.

The Dens Park club confirmed that an incident took place in the Bob Shankly stand during Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership tie.

The stand housed the away support.

Referee Kevin Clancy was forced to pause the match for 18 minutes after a number of flares were lit from the stand during the match.

Police confirmed that they are now looking into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are carrying out enquiries following an allegation of sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl which happened at Dens Park in Dundee on Wednesday.”

Police officers speak with referee Kevin Clancy
Referee Kevin Clancy speaks with a police officer during the match. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

A spokesperson for the club said: “Dundee Football Club can confirm we are aware of an incident which took place in the Bob Shankly stand during Wednesday’s match against Rangers.

“The club are fully supporting the police investigation and the club’s child welfare and protection officer is supporting the situation.

“As this is an ongoing police investigation the club will be making no further comment.”

The match, which Rangers won 5-0, was delayed by 45 minutes after the Glasgow side’s bus was held up in traffic coming across the Tay Road Bridge.

