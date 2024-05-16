Be Charlotte among acts lined up for Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone as countdown to kick-off begins

Be Charlotte and former winner of The Voice Stevie McCrorie are set to perform to thousands of Scotland fans at Dundee’s Euro 2024 fanzone.

Three gala fan park events will be held at Riverside Park to coincide with Scotland’s group matches on June 14, 19 and 23.

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to the city’s waterfront to watch the national team in action on a giant 48 square metre screen which is being erected for the event.

Organised by Dundee-based company 22A Events, The Courier is the official media partner for the fan park.

‘I am buzzing’

Kicking off the festivities will be Dundee’s own popstar Be Charlotte, who is lined up to perform before Scotland take on Germany on the opening night of the tournament.

The singer-songwriter, who is due to release her debut album on June 21, will play a half-hour set for the Tartan Army ahead of kick off on Friday June 14.

And Kirkcaldy’s Steve McCrorie, who won The Voice UK in 2015, will entertain fans before the potential crunch match against Hungary on Sunday June 23.

Speaking ahead of the event, Stevie said he was looking forward to playing in front of a Dundee crowd.

“I am delighted to be asked to perform in Dundee for the stay-at-home Tartan Army”, he said.

“I play pre-game shows for the Tartan Army where I live and I’m buzzing for the games ahead as a passionate fan myself.

“I love playing gigs in Dundee, the people are always a great laugh and up for a great day out so I’m sure this will be a day for everyone to remember.

“I can’t wait to be involved.”

Freestyle football on offer

As well as the musical entertainment, families at the Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone can also enjoy a funfair, street food, football skills challenges, face painting and bars.

And this includes activities from one of the UK’s leading footballing entertainers, Pitch Parade.

Founder Ross Brown said: “We are thoroughly looking forward to collaborating with 22A Events for their Dundee Fan Park experiences and I’m certain our fun football activities will help create an unforgettable few events for everyone that comes along.

“Fans can look forward to Freestyle football live performances from myself as well as skills challenges and demonstrations, giant inflatable football darts, shot power testers, Teqball, panna cage and more.”

Tickets for the Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone are still available from the fan park website.

Prices start from £20, with a VIP ticket costing £25.69. A youth ticket (13-17 years) is priced at £14.52 and an under-12 ticket will cost £8.94.