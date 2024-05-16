Be Charlotte among acts lined up for Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone as countdown to kick-off begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Be Charlotte among acts lined up for Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone as countdown to kick-off begins

Thousands are expected at Dundee's Riverside Park for the city's largest fan park.

By Laura Devlin
Be Charlotte is lined up to before Scotland take on Germany.

Be Charlotte and former winner of The Voice Stevie McCrorie are set to perform to thousands of Scotland fans at Dundee’s Euro 2024 fanzone.

Three gala fan park events will be held at Riverside Park to coincide with Scotland’s group matches on June 14, 19 and 23.

Thousands of fans are expected to flock to the city’s waterfront to watch the national team in action on a giant 48 square metre screen which is being erected for the event.

Organised by Dundee-based company 22A Events, The Courier is the official media partner for the fan park.

‘I am buzzing’

Kicking off the festivities will be Dundee’s own popstar Be Charlotte, who is lined up to perform before Scotland take on Germany on the opening night of the tournament.

The singer-songwriter, who is due to release her debut album on June 21, will play a half-hour set for the Tartan Army ahead of kick off on Friday June 14.

Be Charlotte will perform before Scotland's game against Germany.

And Kirkcaldy’s Steve McCrorie, who won The Voice UK in 2015, will entertain fans before the potential crunch match against Hungary on Sunday June 23.

Speaking ahead of the event, Stevie said he was looking forward to playing in front of a Dundee crowd.

“I am delighted to be asked to perform in Dundee for the stay-at-home Tartan Army”, he said.

“I play pre-game shows for the Tartan Army where I live and I’m buzzing for the games ahead as a passionate fan myself.

Stevie McCrorie is also set to perform.

“I love playing gigs in Dundee, the people are always a great laugh and up for a great day out so I’m sure this will be a day for everyone to remember.

“I can’t wait to be involved.”

Freestyle football on offer

As well as the musical entertainment, families at the Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone can also enjoy a funfair, street food, football skills challenges, face painting and bars.

And this includes activities from one of the UK’s leading footballing entertainers, Pitch Parade.

Members of 22A Events team at Dundee's Riverside
Members of 22A Events team at Dundee's Riverside.

Founder Ross Brown said: “We are thoroughly looking forward to collaborating with 22A Events for their Dundee Fan Park experiences and I’m certain our fun football activities will help create an unforgettable few events for everyone that comes along.

“Fans can look forward to Freestyle football live performances from myself as well as skills challenges and demonstrations, giant inflatable football darts, shot power testers, Teqball, panna cage and more.”

Tickets for the Dundee Euro 2024 fanzone are still available from the fan park website. 

Prices start from £20, with a VIP ticket costing £25.69. A youth ticket (13-17 years) is priced at £14.52 and an under-12 ticket will cost £8.94.

