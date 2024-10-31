Lucky Dundee woman scoops £50,000 jackpot at Mecca Bingo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Lucky Dundee woman scoops £50,000 jackpot at Mecca Bingo

Lorraine Scullin is planning on sharing her winnings with her family.

By Ben MacDonald
Lorraine Scullin scooped the £50K jackpot on Sunday
Lorraine Scullin was shocked after scooping the £50K jackpot. Image: The Romans

A bingo fan from Dundee has spoken of her shock at scooping a £50,000 jackpot win.

Lorraine Scullin, a regular at Mecca Bingo on the Eclipse Leisure Park in Douglasfield, managed to call ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

Lorraine, who started playing with her mum when she was 19, plans to share her winnings with her family.

She is also looking forward to taking an overdue, luxurious vacation.

Lorraine said: “Bingo is so much fun and everyone is so friendly.

“It was so exciting, I’ve never won anything like this before in my life.

Dundee bingo fan scoops £50K jackpot

“I was initially in shock; I just couldn’t believe it.

“Everyone has been so kind since the win, even people you don’t know will come up and congratulate you.

“It really highlighted the amazing community of people I play bingo with.”

The Courier has taken a look back at some of the best lottery-winning stories through the years.

More from Dundee

collapsed wall at Clatto County Park
Injury fears after wall collapses at Dundee's Clatto Country Park
Tributes paid for the former Dundee United secretary, Helen Lindsay
Dundee United tribute to secretary who played 'essential' role during Jim McLean era
Ben Douglas
Perth health worker stole drugs from Ninewells for years
The inside lane of the Scott Fyffe Roundabout is coned off.
Roadworks causing delays of up to 45 minutes at Dundee roundabout
7
Natalie Elliot
Dundee woman who blamed partying drug users for crypto scam is sentenced
Manel and Gavin Borthwick on their wedding day in 2021. Image: Gavin Borthwick
Husband pays tribute to Dundee teacher and handbag-loving 'diva' who died aged 43
Lucian McIvor
Tayport stalker 'Cupid' plagued ex-partner for six months, years after break-up
Dundee fireworks mayhem Kirkton riots in October 2022.
No requests for Dundee fireworks ban despite Halloween disorder fears
7
JD Sports bag
Police watched handover of JD Sports bag full of dirty cash in Dundee
The Selkie owner Kelly Fairweather. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee restaurant owner to raise prices in response to budget tax hikes
7

Conversation