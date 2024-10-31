Lucky Dundee woman scoops £50,000 jackpot at Mecca Bingo

A bingo fan from Dundee has spoken of her shock at scooping a £50,000 jackpot win.

Lorraine Scullin, a regular at Mecca Bingo on the Eclipse Leisure Park in Douglasfield, managed to call ‘house’ within the first 16 numbers being called.

Lorraine, who started playing with her mum when she was 19, plans to share her winnings with her family.

She is also looking forward to taking an overdue, luxurious vacation.

Lorraine said: “Bingo is so much fun and everyone is so friendly.

“It was so exciting, I’ve never won anything like this before in my life.

Dundee bingo fan scoops £50K jackpot

“I was initially in shock; I just couldn’t believe it.

“Everyone has been so kind since the win, even people you don’t know will come up and congratulate you.

“It really highlighted the amazing community of people I play bingo with.”

The Courier has taken a look back at some of the best lottery-winning stories through the years.