Injury fears after wall collapses at Dundee’s Clatto Country Park

Safety fears have been voiced after a wall collapsed at a Dundee country park.

The B-listed boundary wall next to the reservoir at Clatto Country Park is on Dundee’s Green Circle Walk.

The collapse has left large coping stones suspended in mid-air.

It is feared the wall could fall on walkers or their dogs, causing serious injury.

Concerns over ‘razor sharp’ mortar and stones at Dundee’s Clatto Country Park

A spokesperson for Friends of Clatto is also concerned that the fallen stones and mortar are “razor sharp” and could easily cut someone.

He said: “A section of the reservoir boundary wall 100m from the North East gate has collapsed, leaving the coping stones suspended in mid-air.

“This is extremely dangerous and there may be a further collapse.

“We are asking people to keep away from this hazard and keep dogs on a lead as you pass as the fallen stones and the mortar are razor sharp and would cut easily.”

He added: “The path this is at is part of the Dundee Green Circular walkway and is in regular use, particularly with dog walkers.

“We consider this to be very dangerous. The coping stones could easily fall on top of someone.

“The rest of the wall has obviously also been weakened.

“It is particularly worrying us that someone might be tempted to go through the hole in the wall as a short cut, risking the stones falling on top of them.”

He added: “We have put warning tape in the area and have contacted Dundee City Council, asking them to send engineers to assess the situation and deal with this as quickly as possible.

“The damage is only going to get worse if it is left.”

He said the problem was caused after a tree fell towards the reservoir.

Its roots caused the wall to collapse.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Officers are taking the necessary steps to assess the situation and make the site safe as soon as possible.”