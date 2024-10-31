Perth health worker stole drugs from Ninewells for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth health worker stole drugs from Ninewells for years

Healthcare assistant Ben Douglas also stole a paramedic's uniform during his bizarre spree.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ben Douglas
Ben Douglas.

A Ninewells Hospital worker has admitted stealing boxes of high-strength painkillers and a paramedic’s uniform over a four-year period.

Healthcare assistant Ben Douglas, 24, refused to be searched after it was discovered boxes of medication had gone missing from the hospital.

He later claimed stolen hoards of various tablets were to assist his sick mother.

Reports have been ordered after he pled guilty to seven charges of theft, committed between January 2020 and February this year.

Ward drugs thefts

Medication on Ward 42 is kept in a treatment room behind a locked door with a code, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

On February 4, staff were carrying out “drug rounds” for patients and cupboards were left “insecure and unattended” for around 15 minutes.

A nurse looking to dispense pregabalin – used to treat epilepsy and anxiety – discovered there was none left and three boxes were unaccounted for.

Prosecutor Sam Craib said: “All staff on the ward at the time of the drugs going missing were asked to show the contents of bags and empty their pockets.

“All staff complied with this except for the accused who refused to be searched.

“The accused became hostile towards staff and exited the ward.”

Police were called at around 7.50am and by the time they arrived, Douglas had handed over three boxes of pregabalin.

Douglas told police: “My mum is very ill and in pain.

“I took them to help her because of the pain she is in.

“I didn’t plan it, I saw the boxes there and made a split-second decision, which was stupid.”

Further finds in bedroom

His rucksack was searched and a type of pregabalin not available on Ward 42 was discovered.

Douglas said he had taken a strip from Ward 3, the respiratory ward.

More medication was found in the boot of Douglas’ car including pregabalin, painkiller codeine and another epilepsy drug, gabapentin.

Officers spoke to Douglas’ mother, who confirmed she never asked her son to obtain medication for her.

During a search of Douglas’ bedroom, officers found packs of pregabalin, depression treatment trazodone, painkillers tramadol and codeine, a BD vacutainer – a device used for blood samples – and a paramedic uniform.

Douglas, of Woodside Crescent in Perth, pled guilty to committing offences while in the course of his employment between January 6 2020 and February 4 this year.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to 13 other charges including stealing blood samples and patient records.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Douglas until December for a social work report to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

