Perth health worker stole drugs from Ninewells for years

A Ninewells Hospital worker has admitted stealing boxes of high-strength painkillers and a paramedic’s uniform over a four-year period.

Healthcare assistant Ben Douglas, 24, refused to be searched after it was discovered boxes of medication had gone missing from the hospital.

He later claimed stolen hoards of various tablets were to assist his sick mother.

Reports have been ordered after he pled guilty to seven charges of theft, committed between January 2020 and February this year.

Ward drugs thefts

Medication on Ward 42 is kept in a treatment room behind a locked door with a code, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

On February 4, staff were carrying out “drug rounds” for patients and cupboards were left “insecure and unattended” for around 15 minutes.

A nurse looking to dispense pregabalin – used to treat epilepsy and anxiety – discovered there was none left and three boxes were unaccounted for.

Prosecutor Sam Craib said: “All staff on the ward at the time of the drugs going missing were asked to show the contents of bags and empty their pockets.

“All staff complied with this except for the accused who refused to be searched.

“The accused became hostile towards staff and exited the ward.”

Police were called at around 7.50am and by the time they arrived, Douglas had handed over three boxes of pregabalin.

Douglas told police: “My mum is very ill and in pain.

“I took them to help her because of the pain she is in.

“I didn’t plan it, I saw the boxes there and made a split-second decision, which was stupid.”

Further finds in bedroom

His rucksack was searched and a type of pregabalin not available on Ward 42 was discovered.

Douglas said he had taken a strip from Ward 3, the respiratory ward.

More medication was found in the boot of Douglas’ car including pregabalin, painkiller codeine and another epilepsy drug, gabapentin.

Officers spoke to Douglas’ mother, who confirmed she never asked her son to obtain medication for her.

During a search of Douglas’ bedroom, officers found packs of pregabalin, depression treatment trazodone, painkillers tramadol and codeine, a BD vacutainer – a device used for blood samples – and a paramedic uniform.

Douglas, of Woodside Crescent in Perth, pled guilty to committing offences while in the course of his employment between January 6 2020 and February 4 this year.

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to 13 other charges including stealing blood samples and patient records.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Douglas until December for a social work report to be prepared.

