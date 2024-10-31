Zero-waste grocer to close Pitlochry store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zero-waste grocer to close Pitlochry store

Handam Refill also has a shop in Aberfeldy.

By Kieran Webster
Handam Refill Station in Pitlochry.
Handam Refill Station in Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View

Zero-waste community grocer Handam Refill will close its store in Pitlochry.

The Atholl Road store offers a range of waste-free products.

However, owner Kaja Ehiert confirmed the Aberfeldy store will continue to operate as usual.

In a post on Facebook, Kaja confirmed the shop was no longer sustainable after struggling to increase footfall.

Handam boss to focus on Aberfeldy store

The post said: “As many of our regulars will know, Handam’s Pitlochry shop has been struggling for some time.

“The move to the main street shop didn’t increase our footfall and cash flow enough to make the shop sustainable.

“Without enough support and income to refill our shelves, sadly, we are now looking for someone to take over the Pitlochry premises’ lease.

Kaja Ehiert at Handam Refill Station in The Square, Aberfeldy.
Kaja Ehiert at Handam Refill Station in The Square, Aberfeldy. Image: Kaja Ehiert.

“This will allow our team to focus on the Aberfeldy shop.

“So if you know anyone looking for a shop to rent please get in touch for more details.”

The final trading date for the Pitlochry store has not been confirmed.

Kaja set up her business in 2018 and has been operating from Atholl Road since 2022.

She went on to open a second store in Aberfeldy in 2023 at the former Doigs of Aberfeldy store.

Customers fill up their own containers at community grocer

Handam Refill Station is a community interest company (CIC) whose focus is on helping people reduce waste, with all profits reinvested into the business and local community.

Customers can bring their own containers and select the precise amounts of dried food, nuts and seeds that they want.

Cleaning products and household goods are also sold.

Kaja declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

Conversation