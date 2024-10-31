Zero-waste grocer to close Pitlochry store

Zero-waste community grocer Handam Refill will close its store in Pitlochry.

The Atholl Road store offers a range of waste-free products.

However, owner Kaja Ehiert confirmed the Aberfeldy store will continue to operate as usual.

In a post on Facebook, Kaja confirmed the shop was no longer sustainable after struggling to increase footfall.

Handam boss to focus on Aberfeldy store

The post said: “As many of our regulars will know, Handam’s Pitlochry shop has been struggling for some time.

“The move to the main street shop didn’t increase our footfall and cash flow enough to make the shop sustainable.

“Without enough support and income to refill our shelves, sadly, we are now looking for someone to take over the Pitlochry premises’ lease.

“This will allow our team to focus on the Aberfeldy shop.

“So if you know anyone looking for a shop to rent please get in touch for more details.”

The final trading date for the Pitlochry store has not been confirmed.

Kaja set up her business in 2018 and has been operating from Atholl Road since 2022.

She went on to open a second store in Aberfeldy in 2023 at the former Doigs of Aberfeldy store.

Customers fill up their own containers at community grocer

Handam Refill Station is a community interest company (CIC) whose focus is on helping people reduce waste, with all profits reinvested into the business and local community.

Customers can bring their own containers and select the precise amounts of dried food, nuts and seeds that they want.

Cleaning products and household goods are also sold.

Kaja declined to comment when approached by The Courier.