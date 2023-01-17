Doigs of Aberfeldy to be replaced by community grocery store that plans to diversify

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Doigs of Aberfeldy to be replaced by community grocery store that plans to diversify

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
January 17 2023, 5.56am Updated: January 17 2023, 10.48am
Kaja Ehiert at Handam Refill Station in The Square, Aberfeldy.
Kaja Ehiert at Handam Refill Station in The Square, Aberfeldy. Image: Kaja Ehiert.

A zero-waste grocery store will replace Doigs of Aberfeldy when it closes its doors for the final time.

The Courier reported in November that Doigs will shut its premises on Bank Street to end a 40-year presence in the Perthshire town.

Its branches in Blairgworie, Forfar and Montrose will remain open.

The traditional Scots store, which sells clothing along with souvenirs, household items and sewing equipment, will trade for the final time on Saturday, January 21.

There were concerns that the closure of the landmark shop would leave a gaping hole in the town centre.

But it has now been announced that Handam Refill Station, a community interest company (CIC), will occupy the site from March.

The zero-waste grocery store is already established in The Square.

Kaja Ehiert.
Kaja says there are exciting plans for the shop. Image: Kaja Ehiert.

And manager Kaja Ehiert has told The Courier that the move will enable its expansion and diversification into exciting new areas.

In this article is also a revelation from outgoing manager Alec Doig that another company attempted to hijack the deal.

Falling in love with Aberfeldy

Kaja, 32, has lived in the Aberfeldy and Pitlochry area since arriving from Polish city Wrocław 12 years ago.

Her parents were already living here so the initial intention was to stay with them for a year to earn some money before returning to her native Poland.

“But I got hooked month by month,” Kaja said.

“I fell in love with this place so I thought I would stay here as it felt like home.”

She worked as a housekeeping coordinator and then assistant manger at a holiday resort in Kenmore.

Price-matched to Tesco

In 2018 the community interest company was set up and Handam Refill Station opened in The Square the following year.

Its focus is on helping people reduce waste, with all profits reinvested into the business and local community.

Customers can bring their own containers and select the precise amounts of dried food, nuts and seeds that they want.

Cleaning products and household goods are also sold.

Inside Handam Refill Station's current home in The Square, Aberfeldy
Inside Handam Refill Station’s current home in The Square, Aberfeldy. Image: Nigel Lumsden.

“We price-match or are cheaper than Tesco,” Kaja said.

“Most of the products are better quality and also affordable compared to supermarkets.

“And the fact you can get only what you need means you are saving money.

“If you are trying a new recipe and you know you aren’t using it for something else you can get the exact amount.

“Supermarkets often don’t allow this.”

Shop could re-sell furniture

Handam‘s new home will greatly increase the space at its disposal.

At The Square it is difficult to fit more than a single customer in the shop at any one time.

But the Bank Street building will present an opportunity to expand and diversify.

Kaja at Kinross Market.
Kaja at Kinross Market. Image: Kaja Ehiert.

“We will be able to expand on our food product range and the refills,” said Kaja, who added that the existing features of the listed building will be retained.

“Customers often come in and ask for certain products but we physically don’t have more space to put them in at the moment.

“Selling used products is also something we have been thinking about for a long time.

“We have been getting inspiration from Remake in Crieff, Nest in Blairgowrie and the Tayside upcycling centre.

“Our focus will be on finding a new home for waste from landfill, through working with the groups such as the men’s shed.

“We don’t know exactly what will be in there because we want to get feedback from the community about what they want to see – whether it’s fabrics or furniture or DIY.

“The exact decision will be made over the next few months.”

Perth company wanted to move in

Allowing Handam to take over his shop came with a sacrifice from Alec Doig.

At 59, he felt now was the time to retire and let go of the shop.

In December he made a verbal agreement to allow the CIC to rent the shop while he remained landlord.

But shortly afterwards he was approached by a Perth company that was prepared to buy the building outright.

The latter option was attractive but Alec kept his principles.

“I put it for sale or rent, whichever came first,” said Alec, who lives in Blairgowrie.

“But three weeks after agreeing to hand it over someone else came in to buy it.

“I had to tell them I was sorry. My word is my bond so that’s it.

“I am still sticking to what I agreed, which was to rent it out.”

New store ‘will work’

Alec believes that the new shop will prove a winner.

“It will work,” he said. “It is a good community shop.

“Food will be good here – not that clothes were bad. I had so many things in this shop, I wasn’t just selling clothes but all the bits and pieces that made it interesting.”

Doug’s has been trading on Bank Street in Aberfeldy for almost 40 years.

As well as looking after his Bank Street property, Alec’s retirement plan includes offering his services to renovate other homes.

“I have good experience,” he said.

“All the decorations in this shop I have done myself – outside, inside and basic roof repairs.

“I am retiring with a bit of work on the side.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures
A crash at the A90 near St Madoes.
A90 reopened between Dundee and Perth after St Madoes crashes
From left, Caroline Cooper, Philip Cooper and Ronnie Hamill at a site next to their homes earmarked for glamping pods.
Perth residents slam plans for 'second-rate theme park' at Murrayshall
2
Councillor Mike Williamson outside the closed RBS branch in Aberfeldy.
Pitlochry needs larger parking spaces to cope with modern cars, says councillor
2
The New County Hotel in Perth.
New County Hotel: Independent safety consultants raised 29 concerns about building a month before…
Luncarty. Image: Google Street View
Residents in Perthshire village hit out over lack of notice at 9-hour water outage
John Dobbie outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Pitlochry shop boss taken off Register after kiss without consent

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented