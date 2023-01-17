Doigs of Aberfeldy to be replaced by community grocery store that plans to diversify

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A zero-waste grocery store will replace Doigs of Aberfeldy when it closes its doors for the final time.

The Courier reported in November that Doigs will shut its premises on Bank Street to end a 40-year presence in the Perthshire town.

Its branches in Blairgworie, Forfar and Montrose will remain open.

The traditional Scots store, which sells clothing along with souvenirs, household items and sewing equipment, will trade for the final time on Saturday, January 21.

There were concerns that the closure of the landmark shop would leave a gaping hole in the town centre.

But it has now been announced that Handam Refill Station, a community interest company (CIC), will occupy the site from March.

The zero-waste grocery store is already established in The Square.

And manager Kaja Ehiert has told The Courier that the move will enable its expansion and diversification into exciting new areas.

In this article is also a revelation from outgoing manager Alec Doig that another company attempted to hijack the deal.

Falling in love with Aberfeldy

Kaja, 32, has lived in the Aberfeldy and Pitlochry area since arriving from Polish city Wrocław 12 years ago.

Her parents were already living here so the initial intention was to stay with them for a year to earn some money before returning to her native Poland.

“But I got hooked month by month,” Kaja said.

“I fell in love with this place so I thought I would stay here as it felt like home.”

She worked as a housekeeping coordinator and then assistant manger at a holiday resort in Kenmore.

Price-matched to Tesco

In 2018 the community interest company was set up and Handam Refill Station opened in The Square the following year.

Its focus is on helping people reduce waste, with all profits reinvested into the business and local community.

Customers can bring their own containers and select the precise amounts of dried food, nuts and seeds that they want.

Cleaning products and household goods are also sold.

“We price-match or are cheaper than Tesco,” Kaja said.

“Most of the products are better quality and also affordable compared to supermarkets.

“And the fact you can get only what you need means you are saving money.

“If you are trying a new recipe and you know you aren’t using it for something else you can get the exact amount.

“Supermarkets often don’t allow this.”

Shop could re-sell furniture

Handam‘s new home will greatly increase the space at its disposal.

At The Square it is difficult to fit more than a single customer in the shop at any one time.

But the Bank Street building will present an opportunity to expand and diversify.

“We will be able to expand on our food product range and the refills,” said Kaja, who added that the existing features of the listed building will be retained.

“Customers often come in and ask for certain products but we physically don’t have more space to put them in at the moment.

“Selling used products is also something we have been thinking about for a long time.

“We have been getting inspiration from Remake in Crieff, Nest in Blairgowrie and the Tayside upcycling centre.

“Our focus will be on finding a new home for waste from landfill, through working with the groups such as the men’s shed.

“We don’t know exactly what will be in there because we want to get feedback from the community about what they want to see – whether it’s fabrics or furniture or DIY.

“The exact decision will be made over the next few months.”

Perth company wanted to move in

Allowing Handam to take over his shop came with a sacrifice from Alec Doig.

At 59, he felt now was the time to retire and let go of the shop.

In December he made a verbal agreement to allow the CIC to rent the shop while he remained landlord.

But shortly afterwards he was approached by a Perth company that was prepared to buy the building outright.

The latter option was attractive but Alec kept his principles.

“I put it for sale or rent, whichever came first,” said Alec, who lives in Blairgowrie.

“But three weeks after agreeing to hand it over someone else came in to buy it.

“I had to tell them I was sorry. My word is my bond so that’s it.

“I am still sticking to what I agreed, which was to rent it out.”

New store ‘will work’

Alec believes that the new shop will prove a winner.

“It will work,” he said. “It is a good community shop.

“Food will be good here – not that clothes were bad. I had so many things in this shop, I wasn’t just selling clothes but all the bits and pieces that made it interesting.”

As well as looking after his Bank Street property, Alec’s retirement plan includes offering his services to renovate other homes.

“I have good experience,” he said.

“All the decorations in this shop I have done myself – outside, inside and basic roof repairs.

“I am retiring with a bit of work on the side.”