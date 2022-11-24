Aberfeldy clothing shop to close after almost 40 years of trading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy clothing shop to close after almost 40 years of trading

By Amie Flett
November 24 2022, 7.14pm Updated: January 16 2023, 1.55pm
Doigs of Aberfeldy on Bank Street. Image: Google Maps.
Doigs of Aberfeldy on Bank Street. Image: Google Maps.

A clothing shop that has been trading in Aberfeldy for almost four decades has announced it will be closing its doors in the new year.

Doigs of Aberfeldy first opened their store on Bank Street in 1983.

The traditional Scots store specialises in clothing for men and women along with souvenirs, household items and sewing equipment.

The shop announced the news of their closure on Facebook on Thursday, adding that the unit is now up for sale.

‘Time for a new chapter’

The post read: “Many of you who are locals will already know, but for our Facebook followers, we have some news.

“Our shop is up for sale and Doigs of Aberfeldy will be closing down.

“We do not have a date yet, but we will be here at least to the new year, so fret not.

“This will be the sale of the century.

The shop has been trading on Bank Street in Aberfeldy for almost 40 years. Image: Google Maps.

“All stock must go – therefore we are putting stock at 30% off (this will exclude items already reduced, antiques/furniture, decorations and shop fittings)

“It has been a pleasure serving the community and building the relationships with our customers over the past 39 years – it is now time for a new chapter.

“We would like to thank all of you for your custom and support – it means so much.”

‘The end of an era’

Saddened locals reacted to the news under the post, with many saying the shop will be a huge loss to the Aberfeldy community.

One customer commented: “Goodness me – the end of an era.

“Wishing you all the best for the future. You will definitely be a loss to Aberfeldy after all these years.

Another wrote: “Will be strange visiting Aberfeldy and you not being there but wishing you all the best and good luck with your new chapter.”

Another customer said: “What a shame – your window displays always make me smile.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

All 20 chalets at the Double Dykes site will be replaced. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.
All chalets at Perth traveller site to be replaced in £4m transformation
The road has reopened since the incident. Image: Kieran Webster
Man taken to hospital and cows escape after two crashes on A9 near Broxden
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. members of the public speak their opinions on teacher strike as more schools close Picture shows; members of the public. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 16/01/2023
We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as…
4
Author David Profumo and actor Burn Gorman opened the 2023 salmon fishing season on the River Tay at Kinclaven Bridge on Meikleour Estate. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Actor Burn Gorman and author David Profumo land lead roles in Tay salmon fishing…
Claire McLaren with a view of the River Tay behind.
Are farmers to blame for Loch Leven pollution?
Flooding at Bardmony Bridge, near Alyth, during the Great Tay Flood of 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Dramatic pictures show devastation wreaked by the Great Tay Flood in 1993
Kaja Ehiert at Handam Refill Station in The Square, Aberfeldy.
Doigs of Aberfeldy to be replaced by community grocery store that plans to diversify
Craig Kennedy is accused of approaching women outside Perth's Bee Bar.
Man, 34, in court accused of menacing women and making 'alarming noises' around Perth
Kids in the City on St John Street in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Perth children's clothing shop to shut over 'challenging trading conditions'
Perth's Chinese New Year celebration returns this weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth's Chinese New Year parade returns after two-year absence

Most Read

1
The property at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
2
There will be plenty of empty seats among the St Johnstone support on Saturday. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone heading for lowest home support in modern era as fan boycott of…
3
The accused has been ordered to work with addiction services to beat his cocaine habit.
Fife driver at SIXTEEN times cocaine limit was in drug-induced psychosis
4
Flooding at Bardmony Bridge, near Alyth, during the Great Tay Flood of 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Dramatic pictures show devastation wreaked by the Great Tay Flood in 1993
5
Dundee Sheriff Court
St Andrews right-of-way row led to baseball bat fight
6
Heather Jordan passed away in October. Image: Kerry Whyte.
Family wants Dundee care home shut down for ‘horrific’ treatment of mum before her…
7
Quinn Coulson played 11 times for Raith Rovers in the first half of this season. Image: SNS.
Dundee take former Raith Rovers winger on trial
8
Craig Kennedy is accused of approaching women outside Perth's Bee Bar.
Man, 34, in court accused of menacing women and making ‘alarming noises’ around Perth
9
John Stewart and Cynthia Stewart leave Forfar Sheriff Court.
Cruel Angus couple narrowly avoid jail for shocking neglect of pet dog and cats
10
Adam Codd.
Fife banker in court for undertaking on M90 hard shoulder

More from The Courier

Jim Brown was an accomplished musician who played on the folk festival circuit.
Jim Brown of Newtyle: Renowned musician on folk festival circuit
Scott abused one of his victims at the Olympia leisure pool complex.
Dundee former lorry driver dies before he can be sentenced for Olympia child abuse
Tannadice Stadium, home of Dundee United FC DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 07: A general view during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Livingston at Tannadice Stadium, on August 07, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
1,000 University of Stirling supporters to visit Tannadice for Dundee United Scottish Cup fixture
MacLean was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless rapist jailed after attacking women in Fife
North East MSP Maggie Chapman. Image: Supplied
Dundee-based MSP wants to 'explore' allowing children as young as eight to change gender
Dundee United disappointment as Hibs snatch a late equaliser at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Where I'd like to see Dundee United do business this window
Dolatowski is led from Falkirk Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Sex offender Katie Dolatowski deferred sentence for assault behind bars
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer trudges off a sodden Dens Park surface after their match against Dunfermline was called off. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee call-offs fuel frustration but boss Gary Bowyer can use that
agriculture industry, farming, people, technology and animal husbandry concept - man or farmer with tablet pc computer and cows in cowshed on dairy farm; Shutterstock ID 558271576; Purchase Order: - Generic farmer computer picture
Dairy farmers warned of big industry threat
A traditional plate of Haggis, Neeps and Tatties.
Grab yer' pals this Burns night for a bit of Auld Lang Syne

Editor's Picks

Most Commented