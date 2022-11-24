Aberfeldy clothing shop to close after almost 40 years of trading

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A clothing shop that has been trading in Aberfeldy for almost four decades has announced it will be closing its doors in the new year.

Doigs of Aberfeldy first opened their store on Bank Street in 1983.

The traditional Scots store specialises in clothing for men and women along with souvenirs, household items and sewing equipment.

The shop announced the news of their closure on Facebook on Thursday, adding that the unit is now up for sale.

‘Time for a new chapter’

The post read: “Many of you who are locals will already know, but for our Facebook followers, we have some news.

“Our shop is up for sale and Doigs of Aberfeldy will be closing down.

“We do not have a date yet, but we will be here at least to the new year, so fret not.

“This will be the sale of the century.

“All stock must go – therefore we are putting stock at 30% off (this will exclude items already reduced, antiques/furniture, decorations and shop fittings)

“It has been a pleasure serving the community and building the relationships with our customers over the past 39 years – it is now time for a new chapter.

“We would like to thank all of you for your custom and support – it means so much.”

‘The end of an era’

Saddened locals reacted to the news under the post, with many saying the shop will be a huge loss to the Aberfeldy community.

One customer commented: “Goodness me – the end of an era.

“Wishing you all the best for the future. You will definitely be a loss to Aberfeldy after all these years.

Another wrote: “Will be strange visiting Aberfeldy and you not being there but wishing you all the best and good luck with your new chapter.”

Another customer said: “What a shame – your window displays always make me smile.”