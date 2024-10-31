Kirriemuir schools evacuated after ‘unexploded device’ found

Webster’s High School and Southmuir Primary School in Kirriemuir have been evacuated after a possible unexploded ordnance device was discovered.

Police cordoned off an area of Prosen Road as a precaution after the device was found near the school building.

A bomb squad was called to attend and the schools were shut.

The nearby Bellies Brae Car Park and a path leading to the building were also taped off.

One parent claimed she was told a grenade had been found during a rural skills class in the grounds of Webster’s High.

She said: “There was a note to parents alerting them but telling us there was no immediate danger.

“It seems the pupils were all moved away.”

Another parent said: “The police are at the scene and we were told the bomb squad is on the way.

“In the last few minutes, the school has been closed with immediate effect.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “As a precaution children and staff from Southmuir Primary School were evacuated into the front area of the school.

“Webster’s High School closed earlier than usual following advice from Police Scotland, and the EOD who also confirmed there was no immediate risk to the pupils, staff and the wider public.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call from police to attend Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir.

“We have one appliance at the scene and are assisting Police Scotland.”

A message sent to parents said there was “no imminent danger”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of a possible unexploded ordnance device being found in the Prosen Road area of Kirriemuir around 1.35pm on Thursday, 31 October, 2024.

“A cordon was put in place as a precaution and EOD attended to assess the item.

“It was established to be a replica, with no risk to the public.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience as enquiries were carried out.”