Remembrance Day parades and services in and around Stirling

Most events will take place on Remembrance Sunday, November 10.

By Alex Watson
Poppy wreaths will be laid at war memorials across Stirlingshire for Remembrance Day. Image: Seadog81/Shutterstock
Poppy wreaths will be laid at war memorials across Stirlingshire for Remembrance Day. Image: Seadog81/Shutterstock

As Remembrance Day approaches, Stirlingshire is preparing to pay tribute to those who died at war with various parades and memorial events.

This year, Remembrance Day falls on Monday November 11, which means Remembrance Sunday will take place the day before, on November 10.

Many churches dedicate their services to honouring the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.

Here are some of the special events coming up in and around Stirling.

Stirling Church of the Holy Rude service and parade

In Stirling, the Church of the Holy Rude’s Remembrance Sunday service will begin at 10:45am.

The city’s Lord Provost Elaine Watterson will be in attendance.

Traditionally, a Remembrance parade takes place after this service, though it has not yet been officially confirmed for this year.

The details of the event were published on November 7 in 2023, so 2024’s parade will likely be set in stone soon.

The Church of the Holy Rude in Stirling city centre, close to the castle. Image: Milosz Maslanka/Shutterstock

In past years, the procession has travelled between the church and the Stirling War Memorial on Corn Exchange Road, which was erected in 1922 to commemorate those who lost their lives during World War One.

The normal route takes the parade down St John Street, along Spittal Street, and then onto Corn Exchange Road.

Poppy wreaths are then laid at the memorial.

Address: St John Street, Stirling, FK8 1ED

Dunblane Cathedral service

A Sunday morning church service for Remembrance Day will be held at Dunblane Cathedral on November 10, between 10:30am and 11:45am.

This is a Church of Scotland Presbyterian church.

There will be readings, prayers, reflections and music, and an online livestream will be available for anybody who can’t attend in person.

Address: The Cross, Dunblane, FK15 0AQ

Dunblane Cathedral’s Remembrance service will also be livestreamed online. Image: James McDowall/Shutterstock

Kincardine-in-Menteith service

An afternoon Remembrance service is planned to start at 3pm on November 10 at Kincardine-in-Menteith Parish Church, at Blair Drummond.

Address: Kincardine-in-Menteith, Blair Drummond, FK9 4UX

Callander parade

A Remembrance Sunday parade has also been organised for Callander on November 10.

Beginning at 11:45am, the parade will end at the town’s war memorial in Ancaster Square, which was unveiled in 1921 but honours those who died in both World War One and World War Two.

Address: Ancaster Square, Callander, FK17 8BL

  • Are you aware of any Remembrance events happening across Stirlingshire not featured here? Get in touch to let us know: alex.watson@dcthomson.co.uk

