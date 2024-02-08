Popular Scone path moving to make way for Murrayshall Estate golf driving range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Popular Scone path moving to make way for Murrayshall Estate golf driving range

Murrayshall House Hotel bosses say they don't want walkers and riders to be hit by stray golf balls

By Morag Lindsay
Murrayshall House Hotel, with golf course in front
Murrayshall Country Estate is getting a new golf driving range.

Murrayshall House Hotel bosses are being allowed to change the course of a popular public path to reduce the risk of walkers and riders being hit by flying golf balls.

The realignment of the right-of-way is part of a multimillion-pound redevelopment of the Murrayshall estate near Scone.

The existing path – part of a Scone circular walk to McDuff Monument and the Lynedoch Obelisk – has been well used by generations of locals and visitors..

But it runs past the site of a new golf driving range, which already has planning permission.

Murrayshall chiefs intend to move a 100-metre stretch of the route and upgrade the surface.

They say this will make it safer and more suitable for a wide range of users, including people with limited mobility.

Murrayshall Hotel and estate in Perthshire countryside.
Murrayshall Country Estate includes a hotel and two golf courses. Image: Fergus Purdie Architects.

But the plans attracted more than 20 objections, including from the British Horse Society and Scone Community Council.

And councillors heard a series of deputations from opponents before agreeing to the diversion at a meeting this week.

Safety at heart of Murrayshall path move concerns

Critics said they were worried that horses would be “spooked” by golf buggies and noises from the driving range.

However, Murrayshall bosses insist this is the safest option.

A previously agreed re-alignment would have required riders, walkers and cyclists to cross the access road to the car park.

Members of Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee were split on the proposal.

Woman on horse, riding through along a tree-lined path, from behind.
Riders fear the new path will still trouble their horses. Image: Shutterstock.

But the plans were eventually approved – with a condition that the developer plants low growing shrubs along that stretch of path, instead of a hedge.

This is so horses can see what’s going on around them.

A report to committee said: “Importantly, the proposed amended diverted route avoids the risk of path users being hit by golf balls from the new, approved driving range.”

Murrayshall expansion promises jobs boost

Councillors approved a masterplan for the Murrayshall Country Estate in December after hearing the £30 million hotel expansion could provide and support 400 jobs.

The planning committee’s decision gave permission, in principle, for a 50-bed extension to the hotel, along with 40 holiday lodges and up to 30 holiday homes.

A new café, spa and leisure facilities are also proposed.

Two people on bicycles cycling away from the Murrayshall Hotel
Murrayshall is popular with cyclists, as well as walkers and riders. Image: Murrayshall.

However, the application received more than 200 objections.

Critics raised concerns over issues such as the impact on local wildlife and the Perth greenbelt.

Murrayshall owner Stellar Asset Management has already invested £1m on refurbishing 14 of its suites.

The hotel extension will be built to the east of the property, while the new spa and leisure facility will feature a swimming pool, saunas, steam rooms, gym, changing facilities and cafés.

The plans also include provision for outdoor pursuits, such as zip lines and clay pigeon shooting.

Built in 1664, Murrayshall House was modernised in the 18th century and the luxury hotel was established in 1973.

The estate spans 365 acres, including woodland, part of the River Tay, two parkland golf courses and stately gardens.

More from The Courier

Conversation