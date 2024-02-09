‘Dundee is a progressively worse place to live’: Readers react to latest Olympia debacle

Readers have reacted to the latest closure of swimming pools at the Olympia – with one stating Dundee is becoming a “progressively worse place to live”.

The leisure and toddler pools are out of action after a metal rod fell and nearly hit a swimmer at the weekend.

There have also been issues with the dosing of chemicals in the water.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has now confirmed that more repairs are needed – but has not confirmed a timescale for these.

The latest developments come less than two months after the Olympia reopened to the public after two years and £6 million worth of repairs.

After The Courier revealed details of the latest debacle at the leisure centre, scores of readers hit out on Facebook.

‘Money seems to be disappearing into the Black Hole of Calcutta’

Reader ‘Amy Lazy’ said: “Seems the failings here are now having financial implications on other public facilities such as Caird Park golf course, Broughty Castle, (Mills) observatory.

“Absolute shambles. Dundee is getting a progressively worse place to live.

“Money seems to disappear into the Black Hole of Calcutta. Sheer incompetence.”

Hugh Robson blasted: “Even The Beano couldn’t make up this fiasco.”

Andriena Stupart raised concerns about corrosion on the flumes, which was part of the reason for the two-year closure.

She said: “Someone could have been seriously injured or even worse killed. Was everything checked? Obviously not.

“When going there before the first closure, the corrosion was clearly visible to the point that rusty water used to pour from the staircase up to the flumes and it was staining some areas on the walkways.”

Stewart Burns believes those behind the planning of the centre need to be held accountable.

‘People who signed this off should give answers’

He said: “I honestly think this whole issue needs investigating and the developers, engineers, builders, and people who signed this off should be held to at least give answers. And, if appropriate, (be) sued.”

Stan Smith called for a public inquiry, while many readers questioned if the new Olympia – which cost £33 million in 2013 – should be knocked down and built from scratch.

Meanwhile, Dani Peters fears many Dundee parents will now be driving their children to other places for swimming.

She said: “Dundonians deserve better. Kids need a decent pool to learn swimming, and it shouldn’t take parents driving to another city to do it.”

Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed no injuries were reported during the incident on Saturday and an investigation is being carried out.