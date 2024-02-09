‘Dundee is a progressively worse place to live’: Readers react to latest Olympia debacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dundee is a progressively worse place to live’: Readers react to latest Olympia debacle

Two pools at the centre have been forced to close less than two months after £6m of repairs were carried out.

By James Simpson
The Olympia only reopened in December. Image: Alan Richardson
Readers have reacted to the latest closure of swimming pools at the Olympia – with one stating Dundee is becoming a “progressively worse place to live”.

The leisure and toddler pools are out of action after a metal rod fell and nearly hit a swimmer at the weekend.

There have also been issues with the dosing of chemicals in the water.

Leisure and Culture Dundee has now confirmed that more repairs are needed – but has not confirmed a timescale for these.

The latest developments come less than two months after the Olympia reopened to the public after two years and £6 million worth of repairs.

After The Courier revealed details of the latest debacle at the leisure centre, scores of readers hit out on Facebook.

‘Money seems to be disappearing into the Black Hole of Calcutta’

Reader ‘Amy Lazy’ said: “Seems the failings here are now having financial implications on other public facilities such as Caird Park golf course, Broughty Castle, (Mills) observatory.

“Absolute shambles. Dundee is getting a progressively worse place to live.

“Money seems to disappear into the Black Hole of Calcutta. Sheer incompetence.”

Hugh Robson blasted: “Even The Beano couldn’t make up this fiasco.”

Andriena Stupart raised concerns about corrosion on the flumes, which was part of the reason for the two-year closure.

The Olympia features three flumes.
She said: “Someone could have been seriously injured or even worse killed. Was everything checked? Obviously not.

“When going there before the first closure, the corrosion was clearly visible to the point that rusty water used to pour from the staircase up to the flumes and it was staining some areas on the walkways.”

Stewart Burns believes those behind the planning of the centre need to be held accountable.

‘People who signed this off should give answers’

He said: “I honestly think this whole issue needs investigating and the developers, engineers, builders, and people who signed this off should be held to at least give answers. And, if appropriate, (be) sued.”

Stan Smith called for a public inquiry, while many readers questioned if the new Olympia – which cost £33 million in 2013 – should be knocked down and built from scratch.

Two pools at the Olympia have been closed.
Some people believe the Olympia should be knocked down. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Dani Peters fears many Dundee parents will now be driving their children to other places for swimming.

She said: “Dundonians deserve better. Kids need a decent pool to learn swimming, and it shouldn’t take parents driving to another city to do it.”

Leisure and Culture Dundee confirmed no injuries were reported during the incident on Saturday and an investigation is being carried out.

