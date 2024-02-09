5 Valentine’s ideas that will make the day unforgettable

Do you struggle every year to find the perfect Valentine’s idea for your partner? Maybe you don’t know where to go or what to buy? Well look no further.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Here are five ideas to help your Valentine’s day become a memorable success.

Silk Touch Lashes

Silk Touch Lashes are passionate about making its clients feel gorgeous – whether that’s all year around or specially for the season of love. If you’re looking for award-winning lash technicians who really know what they’re doing, then the Silk Touch Lounge is the place to book.

Started by husband-and-wife team, Nora and Avo, from their dining room – they quickly gained a reputation for the quality and retention of their eyelash extensions. In the past seven years their business grew – they’ve won big at the National Beauty Awards multiple times and operate six days a week out of their dedicated lash lounge and training academy in Glenrothes.

Having done over 10,000 sets of lash extensions, it has developed its own range of high-quality lash extension products for professional technicians and it is passionate about high-quality lashes.

It’s offering Courier readers 20% off their first booking so you can feel the Silk Touch difference for yourself.

To redeem, quote Courier20 when you call the lounge on +44 7510 494383, message on Instagram or via its website where you can also purchase professional products for lash technicians.

Styx

Are you looking for something a bit different to do with your Valentine this year?

At Styx Kirkcaldy there’s a choice of 10 snooker tables, 4 American pool tables, 13 British pool tables and even darts, dominoes or poker to keep you entertained.

Take advantage of our great offers – like 2 hours of pool with food and drink for 2 people for just £20.

Chill out with a few drinks in your own private booth, and work your way through its cocktail menu.

Or enjoy some great food from its amazing new food menu with everything from burgers to chicken and loaded fries.

With live sport on the big screen you don’t need to miss the big match while you are out with your valentine.

Enjoy a full night of fun, food and laughter this Valentine’s at Styx Kirkcaldy.

If sport isn’t necessarily your thing why not go to one of its live music events. There really is something there for everyone at Styx Kirkcaldy. Click here to check out its full diary of events.

Smooth Clinic

Exceed your partners expectations this Valentine’s Day by gifting them what they really want!

… and what they really want is laser hair removal from Smooth Clinic.

Right now, buy any area of laser hair removal and get a second area for just one penny when purchased as a package of six.

Take advantage of this limited time, epic deal – simply call Cupar (01334 844888) or Cowdenbeath (01383 511565) or email Smooth Clinic (info@smoothclinic.co.uk) and it will take care of the rest – trust them, you will be very popular come February 14th… you’re welcome!

Sandman Signature Hotel

Discover a range of 218 exquisitely furnished guest rooms, comprising of executive bedrooms, studios and two-bedroom suites, ensuring a tailored experience for every visitor. Complete with parking options and complimentary high-speed Internet, it provides all the essentials for a seamless stay.

Indulge in serenity at its Signature Spa, featuring private treatment rooms, an infra-red sauna, steam room, bespoke manicure and pedicure space, a relaxation area and an adjoining fitness suite—a peaceful retreat in the heart of the bustling city.

Delight your palate at its on-site restaurant, Chop Grill & Bar, offering a menu filled with fresh ingredients and hand-crafted cocktails. For whisky aficionados, relish a wee dram at Freedom an’ Whisky, its intimate specialist whisky bar where the ‘water of life’ flows freely.

Click here to book a room or to view its food menu.

Gillytree Studio

With Valentine’s day just around the corner what better way to show your Valentine how much you love them than a stunning bouquet of flowers from The Gillytree Studio in Glenrothes.

Using the freshest flowers around every floral bouquet is prepared with love and care ensuring your loved one gets a bouquet that really does brighten up their day.

Whether you are celebrating a budding romance or a long standing love The Gillytree Studio’s diverse selection of flowers offers something to suit every taste, occasion and budget.

Get your flowers delivered direct to your Valentine on the big day, or pop in and pick up a classic bouquet of roses or a more modern arrangement from the showroom on Woodside Road, Glenrothes.

While you’re there you can also check out their huge range of valentine’s gifts and stunning homeware collections.

Order your Valentine’s flowers from the Gillytree Studio today – call 01592 759405.