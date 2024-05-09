Woman thought to be Baby Reindeer’s Martha to take legal action against Netflix

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman thought to be Baby Reindeer’s Martha to take legal action against Netflix

By Press Association
The drama series is inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian and writer Richard Gadd (Alamy/PA)
A woman believed to be the inspiration behind the character Martha in hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer has said she is going to sue Netflix and creator-turned-star Richard Gadd over the “defamatory” depiction.

Fiona Harvey said she has been “forced” into telling her side of the story after receiving death threats from “internet sleuths” following the release of the Netflix show.

In the drama series inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian and writer Gadd, his character Donny is stalked by a woman named Martha Scott after he serves her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ms Harvey repeatedly denied stalking Gadd in real life, describing the show as “a work of fiction, a work of hyperbole”.

The 58-year-old claimed that she was prepared to go to a court of law to defend herself against allegations made in the series.

When Morgan asked if she will “categorically be taking legal action”, she replied: “Absolutely, against both him (Gadd) and Netflix.”

Ms Harvey said she had instructed lawyers in part, but “we want to explore all the options out there, there are a number of people to sue”.

During the interview, Ms Harvey referenced a scene in the show where character Martha admits to intimidating Gadd’s character and receives a nine-month prison sentence.

Baby Reindeer
Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd who appear in Baby Reindeer (Lucy North/PA)

“That is completely untrue, very, very defamatory to me, very career damaging,” she said.

“I wanted to rebut that completely on this show – I am not a stalker, I have not been to jail, I’ve not got injunctions – it is complete nonsense.”

After the show was released, viewers began to speculate over the real people who inspired the events behind the series, which saw Gadd post a message to his Instagram story.

He said: “Hi everyone, people I love, have worked with, and admire… are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be.

“That’s not the point of our show.”

Representatives for Gadd and Netflix have been contacted for comment.