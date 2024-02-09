For sale: Former granary on banks of Loch Tummel with panoramic views from sunroom

A four-bedroom home on the banks of Loch Tummel in Perthshire has gone on the market.

The Granary, near the hamlet of Foss, also has a sunroom with panoramic views of the loch.

It is currently on the market for offers over £425,000.

The property is laid out so the owners can make the most of the spectacular views.

Downstairs, you will find the kitchen and dining room, study, and a workshop and garage space.

The living room/sunroom is upstairs and has uninterrupted panoramic views of Loch Tummel.

The master bedroom, which has an ensuite, can be found on the ground floor of the property.

There is also a workshop and garage area providing plenty of extra storage space.

Upstairs, there are three other bedrooms, two of which are doubles, and a family bathroom.

The Granary has a large garden that leads straight down towards the lochside.

It is currently being advertised on J&H Mitchell’s website for offers over £425,000.

