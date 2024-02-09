Property For sale: Former granary on banks of Loch Tummel with panoramic views from sunroom The four-bedroom home is in a rural setting with uninterrupted views of the Perthshire loch. By Kieran Webster Updated February 9 2024, 12:38pm Updated February 9 2024, 12:38pm Share For sale: Former granary on banks of Loch Tummel with panoramic views from sunroom Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4891030/for-sale-perthshire-home-banks-of-loch-tummel/ Copy Link 0 comment The Granary, with Loch Tummel in the background. Image: J&H Mitchell A four-bedroom home on the banks of Loch Tummel in Perthshire has gone on the market. The Granary, near the hamlet of Foss, also has a sunroom with panoramic views of the loch. It is currently on the market for offers over £425,000. Loch Tummel provides a spectacular backdrop. Image: J&H Mitchell The kitchen and dining area. Image: J&H Mitchell Great views can be found in the study. Image: J&H Mitchell The view from inside the property. Image: J&H Mitchell The living room/sunroom is on the upper floor of the property. Image: J&H Mitchell The property is laid out so the owners can make the most of the spectacular views. Downstairs, you will find the kitchen and dining room, study, and a workshop and garage space. The living room/sunroom is upstairs and has uninterrupted panoramic views of Loch Tummel. The living room has a cosy wood-burning stove. Image: J&H Mitchell The Granary has four bedrooms. Image: J&H Mitchell The upstairs family bathroom. Image: J&H Mitchell Bedroom two. Image: J&H Mitchell The family shower room. Image: J&H Mitchell The workshop. Image: J&H Mitchell The master bedroom, which has an ensuite, can be found on the ground floor of the property. There is also a workshop and garage area providing plenty of extra storage space. Upstairs, there are three other bedrooms, two of which are doubles, and a family bathroom. The back garden leads to the banks of Loch Tummel. Image: J&H Mitchell The Granary is in a rural setting. Image: J&H Mitchell An aerial view of The Granary. Image: J&H Mitchell The Granary has a large garden that leads straight down towards the lochside. It is currently being advertised on J&H Mitchell’s website for offers over £425,000. Elsewhere in Perthshire, an Auchterarder home with a wine cellar that overlooks a golf course is also on the market. More from The Courier Chance to live inside former Blairgowrie school buildings converted into stylish homes For sale: Perthshire bungalow just yards from bank of Loch Tay Idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on banks of River Tay goes on sale Amazing £545k home on the shores of Loch Tummel
