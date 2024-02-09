For sale: Former granary on banks of Loch Tummel with panoramic views from sunroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Former granary on banks of Loch Tummel with panoramic views from sunroom

The four-bedroom home is in a rural setting with uninterrupted views of the Perthshire loch.

By Kieran Webster
An exterior shot of The Granary with Loch Tummel in the background.
The Granary, with Loch Tummel in the background. Image: J&H Mitchell

A four-bedroom home on the banks of Loch Tummel in Perthshire has gone on the market.

The Granary, near the hamlet of Foss, also has a sunroom with panoramic views of the loch.

It is currently on the market for offers over £425,000.

The property is set in a spectacular backdrop.
Loch Tummel provides a spectacular backdrop. Image: J&H Mitchell
The kitchen and dining area.
The kitchen and dining area. Image: J&H Mitchell
Great views from the study.
Great views can be found in the study. Image: J&H Mitchell
Views from the property.
The view from inside the property. Image: J&H Mitchell
The living room/sunroom
The living room/sunroom is on the upper floor of the property. Image: J&H Mitchell

The property is laid out so the owners can make the most of the spectacular views.

Downstairs, you will find the kitchen and dining room, study, and a workshop and garage space.

The living room/sunroom is upstairs and has uninterrupted panoramic views of Loch Tummel.

The living room has a wood burning stove.
The living room has a cosy wood-burning stove. Image: J&H Mitchell
The Granary has four bedrooms.
The Granary has four bedrooms. Image: J&H Mitchell
The family bathroom
The upstairs family bathroom. Image: J&H Mitchell
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: J&H Mitchell
The family shower room.
The family shower room. Image: J&H Mitchell
The workshop.
The workshop. Image: J&H Mitchell

The master bedroom, which has an ensuite, can be found on the ground floor of the property.

There is also a workshop and garage area providing plenty of extra storage space.

Upstairs, there are three other bedrooms, two of which are doubles, and a family bathroom.

The back garden.
The back garden leads to the banks of Loch Tummel. Image: J&H Mitchell
Loch Tummel banks
The Granary is in a rural setting. Image: J&H Mitchell
An aerial view of the property.
An aerial view of The Granary. Image: J&H Mitchell

The Granary has a large garden that leads straight down towards the lochside.

It is currently being advertised on J&H Mitchell’s website for offers over £425,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an Auchterarder home with a wine cellar that overlooks a golf course is also on the market.

