Home News Angus & The Mearns

Main road through Carnoustie shut for up to three weeks for roadworks

SGN is working to replace old metal gas mains on Dundee Street.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dundee Street in Carnoustie. Image: Google Street View
A section of the main road through Carnoustie is shut for up to three weeks for roadworks.

Dundee Street is closed at its junction with West Path while new plastic pipes are fitted to old gas mains.

SGN says the work – which is affecting the main route into to Carnoustie from the west – could take up to three weeks to complete.

Stagecoach bus services are diverting via West Path and Newton Road for the duration of the closure.

Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for SGN, told The Courier: “We’re currently working in Dundee Street in Carnoustie to replace our old metal gas mains with new plastic pipe.

“For everyone’s safety, we’ve temporarily closed Dundee Street around our work area, from its junction with West Path to 11 Dundee Street.

“We are also working on West Path between its junctions with Dundee Street and Thistle Street.

“We aim to complete our work as quickly as possible but the road may be closed for up to three weeks.

“Access will be given to residents within the closure and businesses are open as usual.”

He added that previous work on Barry Road has already been completed.

