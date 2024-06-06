Cause of latest Dundee Olympia pool closure revealed amid calls for review of how centre is managed

The cause of the latest Dundee Olympia pool closure has been revealed – amid calls for a review of how the centre is managed.

The training pool was forced to close for three days last week after it was found emptied of water.

Swimmers turned up at the Olympia last Tuesday morning to find the pool out of use.

Judy Dobbie, director of Leisure and Culture Dundee, has now explained the issue to Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson.

She told the West End councillor: “The specialist engineer has now completed their inspection of plant equipment associated with the loss of water from the competition pool.

“The root cause of the problem has been confirmed as the mechanical ‘open limit switch signal’ on an automated outlet valve remaining in the open position rather than closing after the back washing cycle, resulting in the overnight water loss.

“The valve and associated electrics have now been replaced and checked as appropriate.

“I can confirm that the plant equipment is operational and fully functioning.”

Calls for ‘full review of how Olympia is administered and managed’

Council leader John Alexander has already confirmed an independent probe will take place into the issues that led to the leisure and toddler pools being forced to shut in February, just two months after a prolonged closure for £6 million worth of repairs.

However, Mr Macpherson believes the local authority needs to review how the centre is managed by arm’s-length body Leisure and Culture Dundee.

He said: “Assurances were sought by me during the substantive work that was completed in December 2023, at a cost of millions of pounds, that a full audit of the Olympia would be undertaken precisely to avoid this sort of event and further closure taking place.

“The Liberal Democrat Group does feel that there now does have to be a full review of how Olympia is administered and managed.

“Is in-house management really equipped to manage the Olympia facility long-term?

“I have raised this with the council chief executive, Greg Colgan, and the director of Leisure and Culture Dundee, Judy Dobbie.”

Council leader Mr Alexander said it was a matter for local authority officers.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.

