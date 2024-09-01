Former Dunfermline Athletic footballer Sol Bamba dies aged 39

Former Dunfermline Athletic footballer Sol Bamba has died at the age of 39.

Bamba had been working as a coach at Adanaspor, with the Turkish club announcing the news late on Saturday night.

The club said in a statement: “Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there.

“Our condolences to his family and our community.”

Bamba had played for Dunfermline Athletic 39 times between 2006 and 2008.

He helped the Fife side reach the Scottish Cup final during his first season at the club.

He went on to play for Hibernian, Leicester City, Leeds United, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

A number of his former clubs have paid tribute to the former Ivory Coast international.

Dunfermline Athletic said: “Everyone at DAFC is shocked and saddened to hear the passing of former player Sol Bamba.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team mates at this tragic time.”

A number of The Pars’ fans have joined the club in paying their respects to the big defender.

One fan wrote: “I honestly can’t begin to say how sad this news is tonight. I loved watching Sol Bamba when he played for Dunfermline Athletic.R.I.P. Gone too soon.”

Another said: “Terrible news, far too young. R.I.P Sol.”

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 while at Cardiff.

He was declared cancer-free after a course of chemotherapy before returning to play for the Welsh side and Middlesbrough.