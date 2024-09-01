Fun in the sun for Eassie Hall 100th birthday bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fun in the sun for Eassie Hall 100th birthday bash

Eassie and Nevay Hall hosted a community BBQ to mark the milestone.

By Graham Brown
John Wilkin mans the BBQ at the Eassie Hall 100th birthday party. Image: Paul Reid
John Wilkin mans the BBQ at the Eassie Hall 100th birthday party. Image: Paul Reid

The sun shone on a special day in Eassie Hall’s proud history.

On Saturday, it welcomed locals and visitors for an event to kick-start a year of centenary celebrations.

Generations joined together for the Eassie, Nevay and Kirkinch Community Association (ENKCA) open day and family barbecue.

Eassie and Nevay Hall hosted a community BBQ to mark its 100th birthday.
Cheers from 11-year-old Scott Martin who enjoyed the event with his grandfather Gordon Murray and Isobel Christie. Image: Paul Reid

The history of the hall was on display, and there was music for people to enjoy.

ENKCA said it was delighted with the support it had received for the BBQ and a raffle on the day.

Original hall was home to WRI

The first hall was built as a home for the ladies of Eassie WRI on land gifted by a local farmer.

It sits beside the Glamis to Newtyle road, between Eassie Primary School and the hamlet of Balkeerie.

Musicians at Eassie Hall 100th anniversary event.
Music during the 100th birthday party. Image: Paul Reid
Eassie Hall 100th anniversary.
Heather Munro of Angus Archives (left) with visitor Isabel McClung looking at some local records. Image: Paul Reid

The original hall lasted until 2011. ENKCA then formed to take forward the fundraising for the new new half-million pound hub.

It continues to be widely used by a range of community groups, and for year-round events.

Resilience centre development

And in 2017 the hall became the first resilience centre in Angus.

It is kitted out with a host of emergency equipment including water pumps and radios to deploy when severe weather strikes.

The hall is opened as soon as a big storm hits to provide warmth and internet access during power cuts. It is also a vital central point for the emergency services.

It passed its first major test with flying colours during Storm Arwen in 2021.

Eassie Hall centenary celebration.
Linda Brown with a creative tree for locals to leave their mark on. Image: Paul Reid
Eassie Hall 100th birthday party
Musical entertainment during the event. Image: Paul Reid

Improvements continue to be made, including a new floor for the hall in 2023.

The centenary programme includes a family Halloween night, Christmas fayre and Hogmanay party.

And in 2025 it will feature an Easter extravaganza and Nine Maidens Walk.

A Thank You Festival a year from now will bring the curtain down on the 100-year celebration.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Police closed South Street, Forfar. Image: Logan Hutchison/DC Thomson
Police close Forfar street after crash involving tractor
The warning has been issued across Courier country. Image: Met Office
Thunderstorms warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Angus Dowell
Angus egg farmer fined £13k for ignoring enforcement order to meet supermarket contracts
Park's garage on the former Golden Lion site in Arbroath. Image: Google
Former Arbroath Golden Lion garage gearing up for Chinese car giant?
Balwyllo residents beside the busy A935. Image: Paul Reid
Speed limit call after SIXTH crash this year on A935 between Brechin and Montrose
3
School staff on strike in Perth in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fresh strike threat for schools and bins in Perth and Kinross, Fife, Angus and…
Angus House council headquarters is only half used after the pandemic. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Angus House council HQ in Forfar hits the market
14
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn. Image: Christie & Co.
Monifieth care home Tigh-Na-Muirn sold to new owners
Eassie and Nevay Hall launches its centenary celebrations on Saturday. Image: ENKCA/DC Thomson Date; 29/08/2024
Join centenary celebration of the Angus hall looking after locals into another 100 years
Ayley Hirsch raised almost £3,000 for suicide support charity Reach Across. Image: Averil Hirsch
Angus cerebral palsy teenager raises thousands for suicide charity in honour of auntie ‘who…

Conversation