Fun in the sun for Eassie Hall 100th birthday bash

The sun shone on a special day in Eassie Hall’s proud history.

On Saturday, it welcomed locals and visitors for an event to kick-start a year of centenary celebrations.

Generations joined together for the Eassie, Nevay and Kirkinch Community Association (ENKCA) open day and family barbecue.

The history of the hall was on display, and there was music for people to enjoy.

ENKCA said it was delighted with the support it had received for the BBQ and a raffle on the day.

Original hall was home to WRI

The first hall was built as a home for the ladies of Eassie WRI on land gifted by a local farmer.

It sits beside the Glamis to Newtyle road, between Eassie Primary School and the hamlet of Balkeerie.

The original hall lasted until 2011. ENKCA then formed to take forward the fundraising for the new new half-million pound hub.

It continues to be widely used by a range of community groups, and for year-round events.

Resilience centre development

And in 2017 the hall became the first resilience centre in Angus.

It is kitted out with a host of emergency equipment including water pumps and radios to deploy when severe weather strikes.

The hall is opened as soon as a big storm hits to provide warmth and internet access during power cuts. It is also a vital central point for the emergency services.

It passed its first major test with flying colours during Storm Arwen in 2021.

Improvements continue to be made, including a new floor for the hall in 2023.

The centenary programme includes a family Halloween night, Christmas fayre and Hogmanay party.

And in 2025 it will feature an Easter extravaganza and Nine Maidens Walk.

A Thank You Festival a year from now will bring the curtain down on the 100-year celebration.