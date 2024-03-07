Revealed: How another major Olympia feature was forced to close for 17 days

Another major feature at Dundee’s Olympia swimming pools was forced to close for 17 days less than a fortnight after reopening to the public, The Courier can reveal.

New information shows that the river rapids area was closed down on the afternoon of December 29 2023.

It did not reopen until the evening of January 15 2024, meaning it was closed to customers for 17 days.

This happened just 11 days after the public had been welcomed back to the centre following its two-year repair job worth more than £6 million.

Leisure and Culture Dundee revealed the details in a freedom of information request by The Courier.

However, the operator said it did not hold details of the reasons for the closure – and that this would have to come from the centre’s owner, Dundee City Council.

The local authority put it down to “snagging” following the repairs.

It comes as questions continue to be asked about the condition of the centre after the leisure and toddler pools, including the river rapids, were forced to shut in early February for more repairs.

A reopening date for these facilities has yet to be confirmed.

‘The council has to be more forthcoming and transparent’

Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson, who has been pressing the council and the leisure operator for updates, says he has asked the council about the latest information uncovered by The Courier.

He said: “I have raised these further concerns with the city council, together with others that have been brought to my attention this week and have sought urgent clarity and reassurance from the council and Leisure and Culture Dundee.

“The council has to be more forthcoming and transparent than this ‘council spokesperson’ non-reply to the issues of concern.

“It is vitally important that all outstanding issues are now promptly resolved, all Olympia facilities reopened and the Dundee public reassured that the full facilities will henceforth operate for the benefit of the community without these continual issues which clearly impact on public confidence.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Since Olympia reopened in December, a number of snagging issues were dealt with as they emerged.

“Health and safety has remained our first priority at all times.

“We are now working on the remaining issues and hope to be able to fully re-open Olympia as soon as possible.

“Other facilities at Olympia including the training/competition pool, gym and group exercise activity room are open as normal.”

Olympia beset by problems since December reopening

The Olympia has been beset by other problems since its December reopening.

Last month, we revealed how rust has been identified in areas of the building.

And this week it emerged that the only cubicle in the men’s toilet at the Olympia had been closed since at least late December while the council waited on parts to fix an unspecified problem.

It has been confirmed the toilet has now reopened.

Council leader John Alexander has given in to calls for an independent probe into what has gone wrong with the £32 million centre after growing frustrated at the latest issues.