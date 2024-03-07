Revealed: How another major Olympia feature was forced to close for 17 days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Revealed: How another major Olympia feature was forced to close for 17 days

New information shows the river rapids area was shut less than a fortnight after the Dundee centre's public reopening.

By Bryan Copland
The pool also features a rapid river.
The river rapids area at the Olympia. Image: Alan Richardson

Another major feature at Dundee’s Olympia swimming pools was forced to close for 17 days less than a fortnight after reopening to the public, The Courier can reveal.

New information shows that the river rapids area was closed down on the afternoon of December 29 2023.

It did not reopen until the evening of January 15 2024, meaning it was closed to customers for 17 days.

This happened just 11 days after the public had been welcomed back to the centre following its two-year repair job worth more than £6 million.

Families were pictured enjoying the river rapids during test sessions the week before the Olympia fully reopened to the public. Image: Alan Richardson
Kids enjoying the river rapids at the Olympia.
Kids enjoying the river rapids area, which was later forced to close. Image: Alan Richardson

Leisure and Culture Dundee revealed the details in a freedom of information request by The Courier.

However, the operator said it did not hold details of the reasons for the closure – and that this would have to come from the centre’s owner, Dundee City Council.

The local authority put it down to “snagging” following the repairs.

It comes as questions continue to be asked about the condition of the centre after the leisure and toddler pools, including the river rapids, were forced to shut in early February for more repairs.

A reopening date for these facilities has yet to be confirmed.

‘The council has to be more forthcoming and transparent’

Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson, who has been pressing the council and the leisure operator for updates, says he has asked the council about the latest information uncovered by The Courier.

He said: “I have raised these further concerns with the city council, together with others that have been brought to my attention this week and have sought urgent clarity and reassurance from the council and Leisure and Culture Dundee.

“The council has to be more forthcoming and transparent than this ‘council spokesperson’ non-reply to the issues of concern.

“It is vitally important that all outstanding issues are now promptly resolved, all Olympia facilities reopened and the Dundee public reassured that the full facilities will henceforth operate for the benefit of the community without these continual issues which clearly impact on public confidence.”

Rust affects diving boards at Olympia
The Olympia has been beset by problems. Image: Alan Richardson

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Since Olympia reopened in December, a number of snagging issues were dealt with as they emerged.

“Health and safety has remained our first priority at all times.

“We are now working on the remaining issues and hope to be able to fully re-open  Olympia as soon as possible.

“Other facilities at Olympia including the training/competition pool, gym and group exercise activity room are open as normal.”

Olympia beset by problems since December reopening

The Olympia has been beset by other problems since its December reopening.

Last month, we revealed how rust has been identified in areas of the building.

And this week it emerged that the only cubicle in the men’s toilet at the Olympia had been closed since at least late December while the council waited on parts to fix an unspecified problem.

It has been confirmed the toilet has now reopened.

Council leader John Alexander has given in to calls for an independent probe into what has gone wrong with the £32 million centre after growing frustrated at the latest issues.

