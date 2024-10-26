Courier Business Awards 2024: Pictures and reaction from all the winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courier Business Awards 2024: Pictures and reaction from all the winners

A total of 16 trophies were presented - see who's won a coveted Courier Business Award this year.

All the winners from this year's Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All the winners from this year's Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Kelly Wilson & Liza Hamilton

This year 16 trophies were awarded to delighted companies and entrepreneurs at the Courier Business Awards – here are all the winners.

More than 700 guests attended the awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

This year’s event was hosted by broadcaster Jackie Bird.

The top Business of the Year prize was awarded to Montrose Port Authority.

Here are pictures and reactions from all the Courier Business Awards 2024 winners.

Courier Business Awards 2024 winners

Apprentice Award sponsored by Apex Hotels

Winner – Todd Arthur, Fife Council Building Services

Apprentice of the Year award winner Todd Arthur from Fife Council. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Todd said: “I am absolutely ecstatic. I totally wasn’t expecting it. For a long time I planned on being a PE teacher. When I left school I went to university and got my degree. But to be a teacher I had to do my post grad but that didn’t quite work out so I started labouring in the construction industry. Luckily I got an apprenticeship when I turned 23 and it’s went from there. I really enjoy what I do.”

Brand Marketing and Social Media sponsored by Rocket Environmental Services

Winner – Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Brand Marketing and Social Media award for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance presented by Greg Bremner from Rocket Environmental Services and host Jackie Bird. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
  • Ben Wooldridge, marketing and communications officer, said: “We tell the story of what our paramedics and pilots do every single day and our supporters engage with those messages. The award is great because it means we are reaching more people across Scotland. We want our awareness to grow across Scotland. We want everyone to know about the important work we do every day to save lives and we can only do it with their support.”

Business Leader sponsored by Blackadders

Winner – Angela Linton, Hillcrest Homes chief executive

Angela Linton, Hillcrest chief executive with her Business Leader award. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • She said: “This win is not just for me but the whole organisation. I was in Australia when I found out I’d been nominated. I was so surprised, the same as I was tonight. We are really busy just now and always looking to do different things. Our mantra is to help people live better lives and that’s what we want to do. If we manage to do that and do it well then it’s great.”

Community sponsored by Insights

Winner – Dundee Bairns

Dundee Bairns collected their award from Chris Harvey  from Insights and host Jackie Bird. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
  • Genna Millar, Dundee Bairns manager, said: “This absolutely means the world to us. We work so hard every day to support our community. To be recognised in this way is phenomenal. I started this job the first week of lockdown and I’ve been working away ever since. When I started, I was the only employee and we now have eight members of staff. It’s grown massively but it’s a sad reason why. We are meeting a need.”

Employee of the Year sponsored by CalForth Construction

Winner – Lyndsey Nicholls, Apex Hotels

Lyndsey Nicholls standing proudly with her Employee of the Year trophy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Front of house manager Lyndsey said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed. It’s an amazing feeling. I’m normally working at this event and do a 14 hour shift to make sure it goes smoothly. I’ve got so much support from colleagues across the business. I’ve worked here for 20 years in total and I love it.”

Family sponsored by Thorntons

Winner – The Castlecroft Group

Ian Black, left and Jordan Black picked up the Family award for The Castlecroft Group. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Jordan Black, managing director, said: “I am over the moon. It’s a special win. I started at the company when I was 15 and turn 30 next weekend. It’s been a long journey. My grandfather Ian Black started the company 40 years ago and I wouldn’t be where I am without him. This award is recognition to us as a family, to my grandfather and the people who work in the business who are just like family.”

Growth sponsored by Hillcrest

Winner – Alpha Projects

Kevin Brown, Alpha Projects contracts director, with the winning trophy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Kevin Brown, contracts director, said: “It’s great to be recognised for everything we’ve done in the last seven years in a very challenging industry. We are really appreciative and would like to thank everybody at the Courier Business Awards. We started off with just three guys and now we have over 100 employees and everyone plays an integral part.”

Independent Retail sponsored by The Courier

Winner – Bella Mella

Bella Mella team Maria Robertson, Vicki Forrester, Melanie Mackintosh, Carmen Sinclair and Kim Strachan were overwhelmed with their win. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Carmen Sinclair, Bella Mella owner, said: “I feel like everybody is a winner and I am probably lost for words that we have won it. It’s a journey, there are ups and downs. I feel proud of the girls, I feel proud of myself. It’s the first time we’ve been at the awards, and we would love to come back, it’s been an amazing time.”

Innovation and Technology sponsored by University of Dundee (RIS)

Winner – Convergix Automation Solutions

Innovation and Technology award winners Convergix Automation Solutions collecting their award presented by Iain Gillespie from University of Dundee, Research and Innovation Services and host Jackie Bird. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
  • Ronnie McGill, vice president design and projects, said: “This is a testimony to the staff. Lately, we think it’s important to take a step back and share what we do with the local community and people that work with us. We’re looking for more staff so we’re keen to show people what we can do and what they could be employed doing as part of this global business. We are using the awards and this platform to try and attract staff as well.”

Legal and Property sponsored by Utili-Tay

Winner – Blackadders

Blackadders – Ryan McKay and Emma Gray with their trophy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Emma Gray, joint managing partner, said: “For us this award recognises the growth and change within the business in the last year. We’ve rebranded, we’ve heavily invested in our people, our premises and our offering. We are harnessing technology to offer our services in a different way. It’s really positive.”

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality sponsored by Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce

Winner – Carnoustie Golf Links

Leigh O’Connor, Carnoustie Golf Links commercial manager. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Leigh O’Connor, commercial manager, said: “It was an unexpected win. It’s nice recognition for the organisation and recognition for us to validate what we’re doing within the business and local community as well. Business is good and we are very buoyant.”

Service sponsored by GS Group

Winner – The ESP Group

Kira Wishart, ESP Group operations manager, and chief executive and founder Theresa Lawson celebrating their win. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Chief executive and owner Theresa Lawson said: “It’s always an honour and great fun to be here. To take home a win makes it all worthwhile. Business has been very successful and we have some exciting things in the pipeline. The growth trajectory is looking good.”

Small Business sponsored by Gilson Gray

Winner – Spaces Taylored

Kyle MacLean, Claire Taylor and Adam Taylor from Spaces Taylored. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Adam Taylor Spaces Taylored managing director, said: “I’m blown away and gobsmacked. The competition was very good and I never expected this. To be recognised for this award is amazing. Small business is a toughly fought accolade and I’m extremely proud. It’s been a tough year but we are doing well. We have won a few big contracts and grown as a team.”

Transition to Net Zero sponsored by Forth Ports

Winner – Montrose Port Authority

Winning the Transition to Net Zero award was Montrose Port Authority. Maria Bos from Plug and Tom Hutchison chief executive officer collected the award. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Tom Hutchison, Montrose Port Authority chief executive, said: “I’m absolutely delighted. Like the wee boy that we all grew up with, I’m thinking jings, crivvens and help ma boab to be fair. The awards are brilliant, I’ve never been before. I think it’s been absolutely fantastic. It’s the best atmosphere I’ve felt at one of these events. We’ll be back next year, that’s for sure.”

Young Business sponsored by NCR Atleos

Winner – CalForth Construction

CalForth Construction team Gus Laing, Grant Handforth, Barry Ford and James Ford. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Gus Laing, operations manager, said: “This is our first year being nominated so it was quite a shock. I genuinely didn’t think it would happen. The two other nominees, particularly Street Soccer Scotland, I admire. It’s amazing to be recognised on this level. We are a bunch of blokes trying to do the best we can to run a business. It’s huge to be involved in the event.”

Business of the Year sponsored by Henderson Loggie

Winner – Montrose Port Authority

A proud Tom Hutchison and his wife Fiona. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
  • Tom Hutchison, Montrose Port Authority chief executive was thrilled to pick up the second win of the night for the business. He said: “It feels absolutely fantastic. We are totally privileged. It’s all down to the team. I’ve got a fantastic team, a bunch of people who don’t realise how good they really are. Hopefully this award will demonstrate that we’re going in the right direction. We work hard but we play hard. I go to work every day with my best pals, it’s just a happy place to be. We have a massive amount of ambition. It’s hard to say where we’ll end up, but we will make Montrose and Angus and the east coast of Scotland proud.”

