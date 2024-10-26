Car destroyed by ‘fireball’ blaze in Glenrothes

A car has been destroyed by fire in Glenrothes.

The incident happened on Balbirnie Road, close to the Lomond Centre, shortly after 7pm on Friday.

Residents in nearby Lomond View described seeing the car engulfed in flames in what one said was like a ‘fireball’.

The resident, who asked not to be named, told The Courier: “I could smell smoke from the back of my house so weren’t round to the front and immediately saw the car on fire.

‘Flames were coming out of the windows’

“Flames were coming out of the windows and the fire was raging.

“It quickly covered the car and was like a fireball.

“A fire engine arrived within a few minutes and firefighters had it extinguished pretty quickly.”

It’s unclear how the fire, which destroyed the red Honda, started.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the first call of a vehicle on fire at Balbirnie Road in Glenrothes at 7.28pm.

“One appliance was despatched from Glenrothes station.

“Officers used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and were returned to the station a short time later.

“There were no reported injuries from the incident.”