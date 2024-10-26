Car destroyed by ‘fireball’ blaze in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Car destroyed by ‘fireball’ blaze in Glenrothes

Honda vehicle was 'engulfed in flames'.

By Neil Henderson
The Honda was destroyed by fire in Glenrothes.
The Honda was destroyed by fire in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A car has been destroyed by fire in Glenrothes.

The incident happened on Balbirnie Road, close to the Lomond Centre, shortly after 7pm on Friday.

Residents in nearby Lomond View described seeing the car engulfed in flames in what one said was like a ‘fireball’.

Residents described the scene as a 'fireball'.
The inside of the car was destroyed by the fire. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

The resident, who asked not to be named, told The Courier: “I could smell smoke from the back of my house so weren’t round to the front and immediately saw the car on fire.

‘Flames were coming out of the windows’

“Flames were coming out of the windows and the fire was raging.

“It quickly covered the car and was like a fireball.

The fire damaged car on Balbirnie Road, Glenrothes.
The fire damaged car on Balbirnie Road, Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“A fire engine arrived within a few minutes and firefighters had it extinguished pretty quickly.”

It’s unclear how the fire, which destroyed the red Honda, started.

Inside the fire-damaged Honda.
Inside the fire-damaged Honda. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the first call of a vehicle on fire at Balbirnie Road in Glenrothes at 7.28pm.

“One appliance was despatched from Glenrothes station.

“Officers used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and were returned to the station a short time later.

“There were no reported injuries from the incident.”

 

Conversation