Fife Car destroyed by 'fireball' blaze in Glenrothes Honda vehicle was 'engulfed in flames'. By Neil Henderson October 26 2024, 12:52pm October 26 2024, 12:52pm The Honda was destroyed by fire in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson A car has been destroyed by fire in Glenrothes. The incident happened on Balbirnie Road, close to the Lomond Centre, shortly after 7pm on Friday. Residents in nearby Lomond View described seeing the car engulfed in flames in what one said was like a 'fireball'. The inside of the car was destroyed by the fire. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson The resident, who asked not to be named, told The Courier: "I could smell smoke from the back of my house so weren't round to the front and immediately saw the car on fire. 'Flames were coming out of the windows' "Flames were coming out of the windows and the fire was raging. "It quickly covered the car and was like a fireball. The fire damaged car on Balbirnie Road, Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson "A fire engine arrived within a few minutes and firefighters had it extinguished pretty quickly." It's unclear how the fire, which destroyed the red Honda, started. Inside the fire-damaged Honda. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We got the first call of a vehicle on fire at Balbirnie Road in Glenrothes at 7.28pm. "One appliance was despatched from Glenrothes station. "Officers used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and were returned to the station a short time later. "There were no reported injuries from the incident."
