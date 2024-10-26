Driver flees after car crashes into building in Dundee

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building on a busy Dundee street before the driver fled the scene.

The crash happened shortly before 4am today (Saturday) on Seagate at the junction with East Port Roundabout.

Images from the scene show the vehicle embedded into the ground-floor property, adjacent to Olympia Leisure Centre.

The impact has caused significant structural damage to the building with several cracks in the structure clearly visible.

Car was embedded into the building

It’s understood the occupants of the car fled the scene following the crash.

It’s not known if they were injured in the impact.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.55 am on Saturday officers received a report of a car having crashed into a building on Seagate, Dundee.

“Arrangements have been made for the car to be recovered.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants.”

An inspection of the building is expected to take place by structural engineers from Dundee City Council to determine if the building is safe.