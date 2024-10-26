Dundee Driver flees after car crashes into building in Dundee Car embedded into building close to Olympia Leisure Centre. By Neil Henderson October 26 2024, 2:33pm October 26 2024, 2:33pm Share Driver flees after car crashes into building in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5111458/car-crashes-into-building-dundee/ Copy Link 0 comment The car embedded into the building in Dundee. Image: Supplied. Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building on a busy Dundee street before the driver fled the scene. The crash happened shortly before 4am today (Saturday) on Seagate at the junction with East Port Roundabout. Images from the scene show the vehicle embedded into the ground-floor property, adjacent to Olympia Leisure Centre. The car was embedded in the building on Seagate in Dundee. Image: Supplied. The impact has caused significant structural damage to the building with several cracks in the structure clearly visible. Car was embedded into the building It’s understood the occupants of the car fled the scene following the crash. It’s not known if they were injured in the impact. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3.55 am on Saturday officers received a report of a car having crashed into a building on Seagate, Dundee. “Arrangements have been made for the car to be recovered. “Enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants.” An inspection of the building is expected to take place by structural engineers from Dundee City Council to determine if the building is safe.
Conversation