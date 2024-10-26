Man, 29, arrested after ‘approaching child’ at Dundee park

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly approaching a child at a Dundee park.

Police descended on Fairmuir Park at around 10.45am on Saturday.

It is understood some children’s football matches were taking place at the time and that parents have been alerted about the incident.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am on Saturday October 26 2024, we received a report of a man approaching a child at Fairmuir Park in Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 29-year-old man was arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”