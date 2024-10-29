Fife jewellery maker who built business from garden hut celebrates 10 years of success

Kirsty Stewart has been making high-end bespoke jewellery from a shed in her mum and dad’s garden for a decade.

And the Cupar business owner is celebrating ten years this weekend with her first solo exhibition.

Kirsty has juggled being a full-time designer, director and mother through the difficulties of the pandemic and running a business, but continues to pour everything into her company.

As well as creating unique collection from precious metals like silver, platinum and gold, Kirsty runs classes on design and jewellery.

Her grandfather was a blacksmith and her aunt a jeweller, so metalwork had always been something she has been surrounded by, she said.

After graduating from Edinburgh University, she quickly established herself in business, securing a place on the coveted Vanilla Ink programme in Dundee.

Kirsty Stewart Jewellery celebrates 10 years

With craft fairs and exhibitions drying up during and after the pandemic, Kirsty was fortunate to keep on working through various commissions.

Because she worked alone in her shed, she was able to continue on during the very worst of the lockdown restrictions, meaning her business was able to stay afloat.

Her work uses traditional craftsmanship combined with contemporary design, she said.

“I love the joy jewellery brings to people and the stories behind pieces. They can mark such significant moments in people’s lives and I am lucky to be involved in that.

“I really enjoy what I do. From a business point of view I have been fortunate with a waiting list for commissions.

“My customers have been very supportive, as has the local business community.

“For commissions, people are interested in special, more personal pieces. They are able to discuss with me what they want and what I can offer.

“And over the last few years the business has grown as more people are made aware of what they can order.

“I have benefited recently also from being able to get out to more craft fairs and exhibitions across Scotland, which has been great.”

Kirsty will host her first solo exhibit at her studio in Bonnygate on Saturday November 2 and Sunday November 3.