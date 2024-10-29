Fife jewellery maker who built business from garden hut celebrates 10 years of success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife jewellery maker who built business from garden hut celebrates 10 years of success

Kirsty Stewart Jewellery has been in business for a decade.

By Paul Malik
Kirsty Stewart. Image: Supplied
Kirsty Stewart. Image: Supplied

Kirsty Stewart has been making high-end bespoke jewellery from a shed in her mum and dad’s garden for a decade.

And the Cupar business owner is celebrating ten years this weekend with her first solo exhibition.

Kirsty has juggled being a full-time designer, director and mother through the difficulties of the pandemic and running a business, but continues to pour everything into her company.

As well as creating unique collection from precious metals like silver, platinum and gold, Kirsty runs classes on design and jewellery.

Her grandfather was a blacksmith and her aunt a jeweller, so metalwork had always been something she has been surrounded by, she said.

After graduating from Edinburgh University, she quickly established herself in business, securing a place on the coveted Vanilla Ink programme in Dundee.

Kirsty Stewart Jewellery celebrates 10 years

With craft fairs and exhibitions drying up during and after the pandemic, Kirsty was fortunate to keep on working through various commissions.

Because she worked alone in her shed, she was able to continue on during the very worst of the lockdown restrictions, meaning her business was able to stay afloat.

Her work uses traditional craftsmanship combined with contemporary design, she said.

A ring made by Kirsty Stewart Jewellery. Image: Supplied

“I love the joy jewellery brings to people and the stories behind pieces. They can mark such significant moments in people’s lives and I am lucky to be involved in that.

“I really enjoy what I do. From a business point of view I have been fortunate with a waiting list for commissions.

“My customers have been very supportive, as has the local business community.

“For commissions, people are interested in special, more personal pieces. They are able to discuss with me what they want and what I can offer.

“And over the last few years the business has grown as more people are made aware of what they can order.

“I have benefited recently also from being able to get out to more craft fairs and exhibitions across Scotland, which has been great.”

Kirsty will host her first solo exhibit at her studio in Bonnygate on Saturday November 2 and Sunday November 3.

