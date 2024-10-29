Angus killer driver spat at police after discharging himself from hospital

An Angus man on bail for causing death by dangerous driving spat in the face of a police officer who visited his home concerned about his welfare.

Days earlier, Stuart Matchett had been subjected to an emergency detention at Carseview but discharged himself against medical advice.

Matchett, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia almost three decades ago, was on bail for causing a fatal crash in his hometown of Monifieth.

He spat at an officer who had to be let into his home after neighbours flagged welfare concerns.

At Forfar Sheriff Court last week, Matchett – who has a parole hearing next month in relation to the fatal crash he caused – was fined but given no time to pay, equating to a fortnight in prison.

Spit attack

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon explained to the court that prior to March 18 2021, neighbours contacted police in relation to abnormal and concerning behaviour being exhibited by Matchett.

On March 18, he was subjected to an emergency detention certificate and was kept at Carseview.

However, he discharged himself against medical advice.

On March 20, police were again contacted due to Matchett behaving abnormally at his family home.

Officers attended and had to be let into the locked property by relatives.

Police entered his bedroom and after taking the 46-year-old by the arms, he spat in PC Keith Wilson’s face.

Traumatised by deaths

Prisoner Matchett, whose address has since changed to Alexander Gordon Drive in Monifieth, admitted assaulting the constable at his former home in the town.

His solicitor Joe Myles said there is a background of schizophrenia, exacerbated by discovering a partner had killed herself around a year before the police assault.

“That was quite a traumatic incident. It appears to have had an adverse impact on his mental health.

“In June 2020, he was involved in a serious road traffic accident, which he was prosecuted for for causing death by dangerous driving.

“That’s the sentence he’s currently serving in HMP Kilmarnock.

“Again, that was a traumatic event.

“He was living with his parents. Neighbours were concerned about his behaviour. He was home alone with his father.

“The neighbours heard him banging about in the upper floor, shouting out the window – cock-a-doodle-doo and making noises like an animal caught in a trap.”

Mr Myles said his client is hopeful he will be recommended for parole next month.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fined Matchett £470 but gave him no time to pay, meaning 14 days imprisonment.

Fatal crash

Matchett was jailed for four years and eight months in August 2022 after killing Monifieth man Peter MacMillan, 52, on June 21 2020.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Mr MacMillan had been visiting his parents and was returning home.

Members of his family witnessed the moment Matchett’s Renault Clio struck his victim’s Reliant Scimitar in Monifieth.

Simon and Lesley MacMillan rushed to help their stricken relative, who was trapped in his car.

Matchett continued to drive his “significantly damaged” Clio.

He then stopped, got out of the car, walked back along the road towards Mr MacMillan’s vehicle, pointed towards it and asked shocked onlookers: “Does anybody know who’s driving that car?”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.