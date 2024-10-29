Cody David or Korede Adedoyin? Raith Rovers’ new signing explains emotional reason behind name change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cody David or Korede Adedoyin? Raith Rovers’ new signing explains emotional reason behind name change

The striker made his debut for the Stark's Park outfit in the 2-1 defeat to Livingston.

New Raith Rovers signing Cody David.
Cody David made his debut for Raith Rovers against Livingston Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

When Raith Rovers made Cody David their latest signing, fans will have found it difficult to carry out the usual background checks on the striker.

Until, that is, they were able to work out that Cody David is, in fact, Korede Adedoyin. Or was Adedoyin, to be more correct.

David made his debut for Raith in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Livingston and made an impressive impact in the ten minutes or so he was on the pitch.

He was the player fouled when Danny Wilson was red-carded in the second minute of injury-time.

Then known as Korede Adedoyin, Cody David had a short spell on loan at Hamilton Accies in season 2019/2020. Image: SNS.

The former Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Accrington Stanley marksman will aim for greater involvement when Rovers host Airdrie on Tuesday night seeking a first win in four games.

And a goal would make it an even more special occasion, on a personal level, for the new recruit, who was born in Lagos but left Nigeria for England aged just five.

“Of course, throughout my career so far, I’ve been going by Adedoyin,” he explained when asked by Courier Sport about his change of identity.

“But my grandfather recently passed away not long ago. So. to honour him, we changed our surname to David, which was his first name.

“The whole family changed it.

Honour

“He was David Adedoyin, he had my father’s family name.

“But because of what happened, we decided to change it to his first name, which was David.

“He was still in Nigeria, so I hadn’t seen him since I left the country.

“So, it’s just to honour him, really.

“If I can get a goal for Raith Rovers, it will be the first time I’ll have scored with David on the back of my shirt. That would be special.”

Cody David penned a short-term deal with Raith Rovers earlier this month. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography / RRFC.

As for being known as Cody, rather than Korede, there is a simpler explanation.

“Cody is not actually my name on any documents,” he continued.

“It’s just that when I was young, Korede was hard to say. So someone botched it once, and they said Cody instead, and it just stuck.

“So now everyone just calls me that.”

David will be hopeful of ensuring with his performances on the pitch that no-one forgets his name.

One shot from an acute angle after coming on against Livingston was an indication of the fire-power he possesses in his left foot.

Contract extension?

But, after being frozen out at Accrington after the 3-1 defeat to Sutton United on March 23, the powerful forward admits his first aim is to make enough of an impression that his short-term deal is extended beyond January.

“It was good to get some minutes against Livingston, because it was my first game in about seven months,” added David.

“Then, of course, not having pre-season, stuff like that, I just need to get back to my top sharpness and everything.

“I feel like that [a longer contract] is the target. That’s the aim, to kick on and do the best that I can do for the club. And for the people who have put their faith in me to get me here.

“I have to just repay them.”

Conversation