Fife metalworks company doubles size of premises with Glenrothes move

The business provides specialist architectural aluminium and metal products including fascia and soffits, cladding and skylights.

By Paul Malik
Fife Aluminium and Metal Company's new Glenrothes premises. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson
Fife Aluminium and Metal Company's new Glenrothes premises. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson

The Fife Aluminium and Metal Company has more than doubled its shop-floor space after moving to Glenrothes.

Founded in 2016 by boss Dale Robertson, the firm has left its original base in Lochgelly and taken on two new units in Glenrothes’ Queensway Business Park.

Dale felt that with an ever increasing number of orders coming the firm’s way, it was time to take on larger floorspace.

The business currently employs five people and provides specialist architectural aluminium and metal products including fascia and soffits, cladding and pressing, rainwater systems and vision skylights.

Examples of products on offer at Fife Aluminium and Metal Company's new Glenrothes premises.
Examples of products on offer at Fife Aluminium and Metal Company’s new Glenrothes premises. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson

Examples of their work are now on display in their new unit, offering customers the chance to see close-up the range of products available.

Fife Aluminium and Metal Company expansion

Dale has more than 30 years’ experience in metalwork, and has seen his company expand over the last seven years.

Having the new units means the company can take on further orders, as well as showcase their expertise on-site, Dale said.

Products are made to order, then manufactured in the machine workshop before Dale and his team fit them personally.

“The move to Glenrothes has meant we have increased the floorspace by 150%,” he said.

Fife Aluminium and Metal Company’s new Glenrothes premises. Image:  Paul Malik/DC Thomson

“This will allow us to handle more contracts efficiently and expand the team by recruiting another two sheet metal workers to meet the demands of the business.

“I’d like to thank Business Gateway Fife and the Employability Team at Fife Council for all their help during this process. They made the transition much easier.”

‘Knowledge and reputation’

The firm was helped by Business Gateway, which offers a host of support services on behalf of Fife Council.

Catherine Bartle at Business Gateway gave Dale one-to-one advice on all aspects of the business.

She said: “It is great to see Dale move into the bigger premises.

“His knowledge and reputation for supplying high quality products mean he is constantly in demand.

“I was delighted to be able to support him with a net zero application for a portable extraction fan and funding from our specialist business advice programme for HR administration support.”

