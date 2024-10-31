Rubber ducks, pancakes and dogs with wedding rings: Monifieth ministry was 49 years of family fun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Rubber ducks, pancakes and dogs with wedding rings: Monifieth ministry was 49 years of family fun

Rev Donald Fraser looks back on his half century as minister of Monifieth South Church - including special family memories of weddings and baptisms.

In summary:
  • Rev Fraser’s 49-year ministry at Monifieth South was a shared journey with his late wife, Nan, who supported church activities and was beloved for her contributions.
  • Rev Fraser officiated family weddings, including his own children’s and granddaughter’s, making each occasion deeply personal and memorable.
  • Known for his “duck stories” during his chaplaincy at local schools, Fraser’s imaginative teachings left a lasting impression, remembered even by a wedding piper years later.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Rev Donald Fraser performed the wedding ceremony for his granddaughter Iona to husband Callum Wood, 2023. Image: Supplied.
Rev Donald Fraser performed the wedding ceremony for his granddaughter Iona to husband Callum Wood, 2023. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Rev Donald Fraser delivered the sermons to Monifieth South Church’s congregation for 49 years.

But his ministry was far from a solo effort.

In fact, when I speak to 90-year-old Donald about his life in the church, he does not begin with himself. He begins with his late wife, Nan.

“She was christened Annie, but she never liked the name. She was always Nan,” he says fondly.

He tells me they met at a rugby dance at Aberdeen University when Donald was 20, studying at Christ’s College. And “it just grew from there”.

“We were a team of two, and a tremendously good team,” he smiles. “What a great help she was in my ministry!

“She was very involved with the Sunday School and she ran the Women’s Guild – do they still have those? Anyway, they had fun all the time, and yet she kept the order.

“She was very good at that with me as well.”

Rev Donald Fraser reminisces on his family’s role in his Monifieth ministry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

And among the congregation of the Monifieth South church, which was one of the three which merged to become the united Monifieth Parish Church, Nan was famous for her pancakes.

“She helped to start the sale of goods in front of the church hall, and she was well known – but she wasn’t at the front counter!” Donald recalls.

“She was at the back making pancakes, and everyone would come and ask for them made different ways.”

The late Nan Fraser with granddaughter Iona at her wedding, which Donald ministered. Image: Supplied.

Nan was a teacher of home economics, but Donald says she taught much more than her subject.

“She taught me about life and relationships by being a great wife and mother, because we became not just a team, but a family.”

Monifieth ministry was a family affair

Donald and Nan’s two children, Nicola (Nicky) and Alastair, grew up in the manse attached to the church.

Was there ever any rebellion or complaining about sitting through Sunday services?

“No, they enjoyed going to church and mixing with the other kids,” Donald recalls. “It was all great fun, as well as being part of Christian commitment. We made it fun.

“Nicky even became an elder when she was older. She could have gone on to be in the ministry herself, but after my retirement she became very active in the church.”

And the ‘kids’ got to watch their dad navigate the burgeoning community for which they had taken responsibility.

Rev Donald Fraser was at the heart of his Monifieth community for half a century. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The minister who was looking after things before I came in, Andrew Giles, I remember he told me: ‘Sorry, there’s not much prospect of an increase in population,” recalls Donald.

“He was totally wrong in that, because Monifieth became the fastest growing small borough in Scotland.

“The congregation went from under 500 to over 700, and the Sunday school got so popular, it had to be moved to a hall down the road!”

Father was ‘great example’ to Donald

Donald was inspired to become a minister as a very young man, and he credits his father as being a strong role model in his faith.

“My father was a teacher of science, but he was also a very, very committed Christian,” he explains.

“I grew up going to church every Sunday, and my father was everything – session clerk, treasurer, Sunday School superintendent. He was a great example.”

Ian ‘Jock’ Fraser is Rev Fraser’s younger brother, and has played at several family occasions in the church. Image: Supplied.

As a teenager, he thought about being a missionary, but quickly decided that ministry was the right path for him after all.

After training in Aberdeen, he did his probationary year at Dunfermline Abbey.

And from there, it was on to his “own little church” in Monifieth at the age of 24, where he spent the next 49 years.

“Then quite wisely, without being pushed from above, three of the churches in the area decided to unite,” says Donald proudly.

“I stayed in the union for three years, until the age of 77 when I retired.”

Family weddings among most special memories

One of the highlights of Donald’s ministry, he says, has been getting to perform baptisms and wedding ceremonies, alongside his brother Ian “Jock” Fraser, who often accompanied by playing the organ or accordion.

“Baptisms were my favourite,” he admits. “I almost managed to get through them without weeping.

“Weddings are lovely, but nothing is better than new life coming into the world and being part of that.”

Rev Donald Fraser performed the wedding ceremony for his niece Julie Fraser to Andrew Husband in the 70s. Image: Supplied.

However, some of his most special memories are of the family weddings he’s performed over the years, including niece Julie, his two children, and his granddaughter Iona.

“I had great pride in conducting the marriage of my daughter, Nicky,” Donald beams.

“I remember meeting her on the pavement as she came out in front of the church, going up towards the manse and waiting there with her mum, who made her dress.

Rev Donald Fraser’s daughter Nicky’s wedding to Derek Stewart, July 10 1973. Image: Supplied.

“We went into the church, and I married her to Derek (Stewart). And that was such a happy time.

“She was a beautiful bride, and made a lovely family.”

‘You feel very proud to do it’

Donald also ministered his son Alastair’s wedding in 2015, to Lesley De Jager.

“That was not so long ago, and Lesley had been married before, so we gained some lovely step-grandchildren,” Donald says.

Rev Donald Fraser ministered his son Alastair Fraser’s wedding to Lesley De Jager, April 10 2015. Image: Supplied.

And most recently, at the age of 89, he took on the dual role of grandad and minister at grand-daughter Iona’s wedding to Callum Wood at Bachilton Barn, near Methven.

Before his retiral, the reverend only performed weddings in his own church, but latterly, he’s enjoyed doing them in scenic venues like barns and castles.

“You do feel very proud to do the family ones,” he smiles. “You do it as you would do any other wedding of course, but for the talk, it can just be so personal.

Former Monifieth minister Rev Donald Fraser in action at the most recent family wedding – his granddaughter Iona’s, to Callum Wood, on September 3 2023. Image: Supplied.

“At Iona and Callum’s, their dog Honey brought the rings up the aisle – they were tied to her. Mind you, she didn’t like people being on either side of her, so she was somewhat dragged up.”

Rev recognised for his rubber ducks?

Other than seeing his “beautiful” granddaughter marry her husband, a highlight of the day for Donald was an unexpected exchange with the piper.

“I was thanking him for doing the piping, when he looked at me suddenly and said: ‘I know you! I remember you with the ducks!'”

Ducks?

Rev Donald Fraser with bride Iona. Image: Supplied.

“I used to be a chaplain for the local primary schools and I loved it, I loved the teaching,” recalls Donald. “And I devised a series of stories about ducks, illustrated by plastic ducks I took with me.

“George was the main duck, and he would learn to swim and all sorts of things. Anyway this piper, I believe his name was Ryan, he remembered me and George the duck.

“And that was a really lovely moment of connection to the ministry.”

Monifieth family’s legacy lives on

After the three Monifieth churches united, Donald and Nan stayed in the South Manse for a while before buying a house in Broughty Ferry, where Donald lives now.

His daughter Nicky is local, while son Alastair lives in Stonehaven, but the family are still tight-knit.

And Donald still attends the united church as a member, where he can see the legacy of his family’s commitment living on.

“I attended the induction of the new minister not so long ago,” he says.

“There’s a lot of committed people, which is wonderful to see.”

More from Lifestyle

Rev Donald Fraser performed the wedding ceremony for his granddaughter Iona to husband Callum Wood, 2023. Image: Supplied.
Amazing Loch Tay home has 70 metres of private waterfront and its own beach
Vivimus Water founder Darren Peattie leaning on a counter in his factory with cans and bottles of his water.
East Neuk Salt Company launches premium mineral water with a taste of St Monans
A selection of dishes from One Two Three Cup of Tea café in Tayport.
5 of the best child-friendly cafes in Tayside
Emilie Wadsworth is on a mission to dispel outdated myths about bats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Cupar 'bat woman' busts spooky myths about the often misunderstood mammals
Rev Donald Fraser performed the wedding ceremony for his granddaughter Iona to husband Callum Wood, 2023. Image: Supplied.
Did destroying a Dundee 'rage room' help me to calm down?
Rev Donald Fraser performed the wedding ceremony for his granddaughter Iona to husband Callum Wood, 2023. Image: Supplied.
How I turned my Broughty Ferry bungalow into a real-life Barbie dream house
Motoring writer Jack McKeown beside a blue Suzuki Swift parked on a city street
Hitting Highland Perthshire in the well equipped and economical new Suzuki Swift
Rachael Nixon from Kirkcaldy has recently been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer. She is pictured with her daughter Daisy.
Kirkcaldy mum Rachael's plea for a bone marrow donor after blood cancer diagnosis
Rev Donald Fraser performed the wedding ceremony for his granddaughter Iona to husband Callum Wood, 2023. Image: Supplied.
Stunning Piperdam home comes with indoor swimming pool
Rev Donald Fraser performed the wedding ceremony for his granddaughter Iona to husband Callum Wood, 2023. Image: Supplied.
'My 'flying dog' Zander is still loving life despite losing both his eyes'

Conversation