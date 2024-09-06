Dundee minister Nathan performs most special wedding of his career – his daughter’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Dundee minister Nathan performs most special wedding of his career – his daughter’s

The Downfield Mains Church leader opens up on what it was like to walk his daughter down the aisle, give her away, and then get to work.

Nathan McConnell and his daughter Shanley McMillan moments before they walked down the aisle together. Image: Iris Marie Photography.
By Rebecca Baird

Wedding ceremonies are Dundee minister Nathan McConnell’s bread and butter.

But this summer the Downfield Mains church leader was tasked with performing one “very special” ceremony – his eldest daughter, Shanley’s.

“You always assume, as the minister who is also the dad, that you’ll get the chance to do this,” says Iowa-born Nathan, who has lived in Dundee with his wife Courtney and their four daughters since 2015.

“But it was an honour to do it.”

Dundee minister Nathan McConnell performed the wedding ceremony for his daughter Shanley and her husband Joshua at Forbes of Kingennie. Image: Iris Marie Photography.

For 26-year-old Dundee University graduate Shanley McMillan, the decision to have her dad perform the ceremony was one she’d made long before meeting her now-husband Joshua, 24.

“There was this comfort from the beginning, I always knew that I would ask my dad to perform the ceremony for myself and my future husband,” she explains.

“I have memories from when I was little girl, of talking with my dad about the beauty of marriage and about commitment. And before my husband, my dad was the most committed man in my life.”

One easy choice in wedding plans maze

Fortunately, Joshua was equally keen for his future father-in-law to conduct the ceremony; so much so that he was the one to ask on the young couple’s behalf.

“We asked him a couple of days after Christmas, just after Joshua had proposed,” recalls Shanley.

Newlyweds Shanley and Joshua McMillan. Image: Iris Marie Photography.

“Dad was all quiet for a moment, and then he just smiled.

“There are so many decisions to make in the lead up to a wedding, so to know this was one we felt so peaceful and confident about from the beginning was a real gift.”

‘The aisle was way too short’

And though Shanley had “full trust” in her father’s ability to put together the perfect ceremony, for Nathan the pressure was on.

“You marry lots of different people in my line of work,” Nathan reflects. “But this one was so hard, because she’s so special.

Nathan praying over Shanley and Joshua. Image: Iris Marie Photography.

“And when it’s your child, who you’ve loved since the moment she came into the world, you’re like: ‘Oh, I’m also giving her away’.

“I was gaining a son, but also giving away a daughter.”

And when it came to the big day itself, which took place at the Forbes of Kingennie resort in Angus, Nathan admits that “the aisle was way too short”.

“I do remember this moment where I had to give her hand to his hand, and it was just like: ‘Oh, I want to cry’.”

Bride’s comfort in dad’s arms on big day

But despite fighting tears – and a nasty cold – Nathan delivered a ceremony his daughter will cherish in her memory forever.

“Walking down the aisle with my father made the whole wedding experience feel really calm and lovely,” says Shanley. “There’s this grounded-ness to my dad, and I felt it in his arm as we walked down.

“And having him there the whole time with me, not just as I walked up the aisle but as the man who was praying over us too… I just love the fact that he never left my side.

“I knew I had his blessing, not only as my minister but as my dad.”

Nathan walked daughter Shanley down the aisle as her dad, then performed the ceremony as her minister.  Image: Iris Marie Photography.

She recalls a moment just before the ceremony began, when she caught was walking up a staircase and stumbled on the hem of her dress, falling backwards.

“Dad was right behind me, and he caught me,” she smiles. “That moment was so significant for me because it reminded me of all the times my dad was there to catch me as a child.”

‘No question’ over song for shared dance

I ask Nathan about the same moment, in a separate conversation. He doesn’t remember it.

“Did I?” he asks. “I didn’t even notice. I guess because that’s just what dads do, right?”

For him, the most special moment was the father-daughter dance that Shanley asked him to do with her at the evening reception, following her first dance with Joshua.

He says it brought back fond memories of dancing with his little girl as part of a childhood bedtime routine.

Nathan and Shanley danced to ‘Cinderella’ by Steve Curtis Chapman.  Image: Iris Marie Photography.

“When she was a child we lived in Florida, and in her little room she would play this song, Cinderella by Steve Curtis Chapman,” Nathan recalls. “She would say: ‘Come on, dad – dance!’ and she’d dance on my feet.

“So when she came to me before the wedding and said: ‘Dad, I think Cinderella is the song we need to do’ it wasn’t even a question.”

Nathan: ‘It’s so important to be married’

It was also significant to minister Nathan that his daughter and son-in-law opted for a Christian ceremony, with a full worship section.

“That really stuck out to me, because it’s becoming more and more rare within Scottish society,” he observes.

“It’s so important to be married, and I’m seeing the culture go more and more to: ‘I have to have all these things in place before I marry’ and that’s not how life works.

Dundee Downfield Mains minister Nathan believes it’s important for people to be married. Image: Iris Marie Photography.

“So I’m really proud of them for not waiting around forever, and taking the stand to actually get married just six months after getting engaged.”

Mind you, Nathan admits he used “everything in my arsenal” to “scare away” Joshua before giving the couple his blessing.

“All dads should, it’s our job to whittle guys out of the way,” he laughs. “And if he doesn’t go away, then there you go.”

Groom’s faith won over father of the bride

Indeed, Joshua’s commitment to his own faith, as well as to Shanley, was what helped win Nathan over.

“As a Christian minister, you’re hopeful your son-in-law will have a Christian faith, and the character that you want for your daughter,” he says.

“Since she was a little child, we’ve been talking about the kind of person she would marry. And Joshua fits the bill perfectly. Most importantly, he loves Shanley.

Proud father of the bride Nathan hugs daughter Shanley on the dancefloor. Image: Iris Marie Photography.

“But also, doing the ceremony, the way they looked at each other was a highlight. Shanley was radiant, smiling – everything you’d hope your daughter would be when looking at her future husband.

“And getting the honour of being the first one to say: ‘May I present to you Mr and Mrs Joshua McMillan’ – that was a joy.”

