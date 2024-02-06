Fresh planning bid submitted for St Andrews seaside sauna

New plans for a steamy seaside sauna in St Andrews have been submitted to Fife Council.

Judith Dunlop went back to the drawing board after councillors rejected her application for the Bruce Embankment car park.

And she is now proposing a similar venture next to the East Sands Leisure Centre.

The converted shipping container would sit in the corner of the sports centre car park, overlooking the sea.

Ms Dunlop already operates the highly successful Elie Seaside Sauna and says she is repeatedly asked when the venture will be available in St Andrews.

She says: “Having operated in Elie over the winter, it has become apparent that much of the demand for its services comes from St. Andrews.

“Local residents, students, tour operators and other visiting tourists all travel to Elie to use the sauna on a regular basis.”

‘Excellent solution to chilly climate’

Ms Dunlop’s planning statement adds: “St Andrews is a coastal town renowned for its picturesque beaches and stunning natural surroundings.

“However, the often chilly and damp climate can make it challenging for residents and visitors to fully enjoy the area’s outdoor offerings.

“A sauna at East Sands could prove an excellent solution to this problem, offering a cosy and relaxing space where people can warm up and unwind.”

She says regular sauna use has health benefits.

And she continues “Such a facility could serve as a gathering place for the community, fostering social connections and promoting wellness.

“A temporary sauna by the sea could enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike, while also highlighting the town’s natural beauty and promoting tourism.”

Public can comment on St Andrews seaside sauna plans

Ms Dunlop’s original application overlooking West Sands was refused after councillors ruled it was not suitable for St Andrews conservation area.

They said the log-powered sauna with changing area and large double-glazed window was not compatible with the surroundings.

Members of the public have until February 16 to comment on the new plans, which can be found on the Fife Council planning portal.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.