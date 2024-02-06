Dunfermline park taped off after girl raped

Officers have launched an investigation after a 17-year-old girl was raped in Dunfermline.

The teenager was attacked in the Duloch Park area on Monday night.

She was attacked in an area of woodland that remained taped off on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40pm on Monday police received a report of a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old female youth in the Duloch Park area of Dunfermline.

“Enquiries are at an early stage.”