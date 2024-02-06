Unemployed guaranteed job interview by Angus firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Unemployed guaranteed job interview by Angus firm

People out of work who take part in college course will be given chance to work at Journeycall

By Paul Malik
Kerri Price, chief HR manager of the ESP Group and Caryn Gibson, Economics Partnership Manager, Dundee & Angus College. Image: DLR Media
Kerri Price, chief HR manager of the ESP Group and Caryn Gibson, Economics Partnership Manager, Dundee & Angus College. Image: DLR Media

A new partnership between Dundee and Angus College and the ESP group will see unemployed candidates guaranteed a job interview.

Attendees at the contact centre academy who successfully complete the four-week course will be given an interview for Journeycall in Arbroath.

It comes as a partnership between the company, the college and Angus council to get those with a “passion for customer service” into employment.

Guaranteed interview

The academy runs from February 15 until March 15.

It will “focus on honing technical and meta skills in a simulated work environment”.

Participants will be given real experience in customer interactions and best practice in customer service.

An open day runs on February 12 where attendees can get further details of the programme and sign-up.

No previous customer service experience is needed, course leaders have pointed out, just enthusiasm.

Caryn Gibson, of Dundee & Angus College, said: “We are delighted to team up with the ESP Group and support them on their growth journey.

“It is such an exciting time for the business and a great opportunity for unemployed people in Angus to kickstart a brand new career.”

Served well

ESP Group, which consists of two operating companies, Journeycall in Arbroath and Systex in Hull, employs more than 300 staff.

The company recently secured a contract with Transport for London.

They will provide contact services for the Underground operator, including the Oyster card.

ESP Group CEO Theresa Lawson said Angus had served the company “very well” for staff.

She points out 90% of the current board were recruited from front-line roles.

The jobs generated from the contract, will be split between operation centres in Arbroath and Hull.

Journeycall will also provide email and phone communications for customers using the service.

To register for the open day, email business@dundeeandangus.ac.uk

More from Business

Shares closed up in London on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)
BP surprise performance helps lift FTSE 100
The number of new home registrations plunged by 44% last year compared with 2022, according to the NHBC (Gareth Fuller/PA)
New home registrations fell by 44% in 2023, industry figures show
The oil giant saw its profits drop, but they still remain at historically high levels (Owen Humphreys/PA)
BP boss disagrees with calls to drop climate plan and pledges cash for investors
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said income tax would need to rise by 4% to fund Labour’s £28bn green spending pledge (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Hunt claims tax rises needed to fund Labour’s £28bn green spending pledge
The sale of shares in NatWest to everyday investors could happen as soon as June (Andrew Matthews/PA)
NatWest share sale could be in June at the ‘very earliest’, Government group says
Red Sea shipping has been targeted by Houthi rebels (Alamy/PA)
Building costs jump as Red Sea disruption pushes up shipping prices
Ofgem said it expected more consumers to switch providers over the coming months (PA)
Energy firms must pay customers £30 if five-day switch deadline missed
UBS has widened its cost-cutting target (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Swiss bank UBS widens cost-cutting target as Credit Suisse merger continues
Nintendo was boosted by Super Mario games (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Nintendo reports solid profit following jump in Super Mario sales
High street bank Virgin Money UK has revealed a dip in total mortgage lending (Mike Egerton/PA)
Virgin Money sees mortgage lending slow but signs of housing market rebound