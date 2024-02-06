Unemployed guaranteed job interview by Angus firm

A new partnership between Dundee and Angus College and the ESP group will see unemployed candidates guaranteed a job interview.

Attendees at the contact centre academy who successfully complete the four-week course will be given an interview for Journeycall in Arbroath.

It comes as a partnership between the company, the college and Angus council to get those with a “passion for customer service” into employment.

Guaranteed interview

The academy runs from February 15 until March 15.

It will “focus on honing technical and meta skills in a simulated work environment”.

Participants will be given real experience in customer interactions and best practice in customer service.

An open day runs on February 12 where attendees can get further details of the programme and sign-up.

No previous customer service experience is needed, course leaders have pointed out, just enthusiasm.

Caryn Gibson, of Dundee & Angus College, said: “We are delighted to team up with the ESP Group and support them on their growth journey.

“It is such an exciting time for the business and a great opportunity for unemployed people in Angus to kickstart a brand new career.”

Served well

ESP Group, which consists of two operating companies, Journeycall in Arbroath and Systex in Hull, employs more than 300 staff.

The company recently secured a contract with Transport for London.

They will provide contact services for the Underground operator, including the Oyster card.

ESP Group CEO Theresa Lawson said Angus had served the company “very well” for staff.

She points out 90% of the current board were recruited from front-line roles.

The jobs generated from the contract, will be split between operation centres in Arbroath and Hull.

Journeycall will also provide email and phone communications for customers using the service.

To register for the open day, email business@dundeeandangus.ac.uk