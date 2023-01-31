Zak Rudden move from Dundee to St Johnstone confirmed as Dens boss Gary Bowyer works on arrivals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zak Rudden is now officially a St Johnstone player after joining the Perth club on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made the move to McDiarmid Park exactly 12 months after arriving at Dundee from Partick Thistle.

He will go into Callum Davidson’s squad for their midweek clash with Motherwell.

Following completion of the deal, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer said: “The simple thing is I would never stand in the way of a player who wants to go and play at a higher level.

The Football Club is delighted to announce Zak Rudden has joined on loan from @DundeeFC until the end of the season. “I’m a player who will give everything for the team, I love to get on the end of things and hopefully I’ll be able to get as many goals as I can."#SJFC @ppapics — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) January 31, 2023

“They are in the Premiership and we are in the Championship so I totally understand why Zak would want to pursue that.

“It can be difficult to manage that expectation but the lad has done it the right way, he’s not asked to leave or anything.

“But we can’t stand in his way.

“And his exit will allow us to continue to be creative in trying to bring in one or two others.”

Rudden has scored nine times in 40 appearances for the Dark Blues after signing a deal until 2025 last January.

Dens arrivals?

Dundee are now hoping to add frontman Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton and attacking midfielder Luke Hannant on loan from Colchester before tonight’s transfer window slams shut.

The Dark Blues are also chasing a deal for Albion Rovers midfielder Charlie Reilly.