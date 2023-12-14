From ‘big-time boy’ to the big time? Dylan Easton’s career so far as Raith Rovers favourite prepares for starring role against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

From ‘big-time boy’ to the big time? Dylan Easton’s career so far as Raith Rovers favourite prepares for starring role against Dundee United

Easton has suffered a few blows along the way after working his way back to full-time football from St Johnstone setback

Dylan Easton in action for Raith Rovers.
Dylan Easton has turned in a host of hugely impressive performances for Raith Rovers this season. Image: SNS.
By Iain Collin

When Dylan Easton left the Stark’s Park pitch to wild applause last Friday night, it was in recognition of another hugely impressive performance from the attacking midfielder.

A stunning long-range goal and an assist for Callum Smith’s late equaliser told only one small part of the story of Easton’s involvement in Raith Rovers’ 4-3 victory over Partick Thistle.

His meandering runs, lightning-quick twists and turns, and a sharp eye for the killer pass were all in evidence until he was substituted as a hero with two minutes remaining.

It was a man-of-the-match display that was further proof of why he is a firm fans’ favourite.

But it has not always been this way for Easton.

Dylan Easton in action for Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dylan Easton has been a key performer for Raith Rovers so far this season. Image: SNS.

A youth signing for Livingston from the renowned Hutchison Vale, Easton made his first-team debut aged just 17 in February 2012.

Just a year later, he was signing a pre-contract to join St Johnstone in the top-flight.

But, by his own admission, he was to blame for things not going according to plan at McDiarmid Park, where he failed to play a single top-team match.

“There was a lot of hype about me when I was young, in terms of how good I was,” he has admitted. “I was tipped for big things.

Easton was released by St Johnstone

“But that got to my head and I came across as ‘big time’.

“[Manager] Tommy Wright sat me down loads of times and gave me chances. But I was a big-time boy away from the club. I thought they’d never release me – but I was wrong.”

That news came in August 2015 when, after using up all his excuses and opportunities, Easton left by mutual consent.

A loan at Dumbarton in the last days of his Saints spell would prove crucial further down the line, as it was the first time the mercurial talent worked under Ian Murray.

Dylan Easton holds up a Raith Rovers scarf on the day he signed from Airdrie in summer 2022.
Dylan Easton signed for Raith Rovers in summer 2022 on a two-year deal. Image: SNS.

But it was another former Rangers player – Barry Ferguson – who Easton credits with sparking something in him at Kelty Hearts.

By that time, he had experienced seasons with Elgin City and Clyde, both in League Two, suffering a cruciate knee injury at the latter, and two more successful campaigns with Forfar Athletic in League One.

The gamble came next, when he hooked up with Ferguson at Kelty Hearts, and it paid off when he helped the Fife club win the Lowland League title in 2020 and promotion to the SPFL.

“He was the best for me and I loved it” added Easton in an interview with the Sunday Mail earlier this year. “He urged me to get back up the leagues and be at the level I should be.”

‘Not just in football, but in life’

First stop on that journey was Airdrie, where he reconnected with Murray and played his way to the PFA Scotland players’ player of the year in 2021-22.

It was enough to convince Murray to take Easton with him to Raith Rovers, where finally, at the age of 28, he made a return to full-time football.

“He needed to go away for a little while and find his feet, not just in football, but in life,” Murray has said.

A decade on, could the next step be the top-flight?

If Raith Rovers go on to clinch promotion this season, you can bet that Easton will be central to their success.

More from Football

Dunfermline administrator Bryan Jackson speaks to the press at East End Park after a day of meetings with the club's creditors.
Dunfermline reborn: 10 years on, 4 key figures tell story of Pars' fight to…
Raith's Lewis Vaughan celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
4 talking points: Raith in formidable form ahead of United clash as Arbroath dealt…
Jim Goodwin and Ian Murray.
PODCAST: The big Dundee United v Raith Rovers preview as title race reaches Tannadice…
A tifo display by Dundee United fans at Tannadice
Dundee United v Raith Rovers crowd could hit 10,000 as Tannadice set for second-largest…
Dundee celebrations from Simon Murray, Leighton McIntosh and Iain Davidson.
Dundee at Ross County: 7 memorable moments in Dingwall from super strikes to incredible…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee 'reinforcements' desire revealed as boss Tony Docherty talks January transfer plans
2
Former Dundee United star Craig Brewster clutches the Scottish Cup
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Brewster on Raith Rovers' Spanish getaways, aborted Hearts interest and his 'get…
Raith manager Ian Murray was delighted with the late win at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to 'enjoy these moments' and gives update on Jack…
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein.
Craig Levein reveals what he wants in new St Johnstone striker
Raith Rovers players celebrate after taking the lead against Arbroath
Arbroath 1-2 Raith: Jim McIntyre denied first point as Rovers go above Dundee United…