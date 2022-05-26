Ian Murray seals first Raith Rovers signing as Stark’s Park boss raids former club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray has made Airdrie talisman Dylan Easton his first signing as Raith Rovers manager.

Easton, 28, was irrepressible as Murray’s Diamond’s reached the Championship playoff final last term, ultimately losing out to Queen’s Park.

He notched eight goals and 12 assists during a scintillating campaign and was named League One player of the year by PFA Scotland.

Easton will officially join the Rovers on a contract until 2024 when his Airdrie deal expires at the end of this month, having spurned interest in his services from north and south of the border.

“I’m extremely delighted to get my first signing done and dusted early doors, especially in the shape of Dylan,” Murray told Rovers’ official website.

“I knew him from my time at Airdrie, but I also had him at Dumbarton as a kid.

“He needed to go away for a little while and find his feet, not just in football, but in life. He always had that undoubted ability and I could see that from playing against him multiple times. He’s always been a dangerous player.

“I got a right good look at him last season and what exactly he could bring to my team. So to have him in my team again and on an extended deal at the Rovers is a fantastic start for us here.”

Rovers are also expected to name Airdrie player/assistant manager Scott Agnew as Murray’s No.2 at Stark’s Park after the Lanarkshire club gave him permission to discuss terms with Raith.