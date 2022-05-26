LYNNE HOGGAN: Discovering gems on the doorstep – and ‘caravan scran’ at Elie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Discovering gems on the doorstep – and ‘caravan scran’ at Elie

By Lynne Hoggan
May 26 2022, 5.46pm Updated: May 26 2022, 5.54pm
The kids had a great time on a weekend away in Elie.
The kids had a great time on a weekend away in Elie.

Do you ever visit somewhere in Scotland and feel a bit embarrassed that you haven’t been there before?

I spent a few days in Elie and realised there’s so many other places that I haven’t visited in Scotland before but I really should.

It was nice to get away and spend time with family though.

Seeing the kids on the beach running in and out the water, collecting shells and not on an iPad for once.

Along with the fresh sea air and the views, it really is good for the soul.

If you have any suggestions for somewhere nice in Scotland to visit, let me know.

I am now compiling a list and I plan on seeing more of this beautiful country that we live in.

I also did my radio show from the caravan on the Monday morning, which was fun.

A pandemic really has changed the way we work and taking radio kit on a weekend away was something I never thought I’d be doing.

Doing the radio show from the Elie caravan was a new experience for Lynne.

We played a game called ‘scran in the caravan’.

I had to cook some stuff on air and by hearing the sounds, Rory and Alannah my co-hosts tried to guess what the ‘scran’ was.

Award winning radio right there… and I call it work.

I’m covering for Robin Galloway for the next couple of weeks on Pure Radio if you fancy listening to whatever we dream up next.

All fired up for my next job move

Talking of work, I’m excited to tell you about my new career move.

I love my job on radio and I won’t be going anywhere.

However I’ve applied to be a firefighter and I’ve already passed the first stage.

So next up is the fitness test, which I’ve been training for, and I’m feeling ready.

The kids got to experience nature on the caravan break in Elie.

I wanted to take on something that was physical and challenging.

And giving back to the community is going to be very rewarding.

I am in my late 30s now and I’m excited to get stuck in and prove myself in this role.

No matter what age you are, if you want to try something different, just do it.

Saying ‘I do’ to some summer lovin’

Wedding season is back.We had nothing for ages and now I have at least three in the next six months.

This weekend it’s an all-dayer at Huntingtower in Perth.

A Scottish wedding is always a great day out.

I love that bit after the ceremony where the wedding party disappear to get photos taken and everyone is just left to fend for themselves at the bar.

Relishing the calm before wedding season kicks off for the summer.

An hour later the best man is usually running around trying to get everyone outside for a group photo and by that point some of the guests are half cut.

There’s always the stress to get a new outfit for a wedding too.

However if my husband is reading this, it goes without saying I’ll be wearing a dress I’ve had in the wardrobe for years.

