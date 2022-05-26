LYNNE HOGGAN: Discovering gems on the doorstep – and ‘caravan scran’ at Elie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you ever visit somewhere in Scotland and feel a bit embarrassed that you haven’t been there before?

I spent a few days in Elie and realised there’s so many other places that I haven’t visited in Scotland before but I really should.

It was nice to get away and spend time with family though.

Seeing the kids on the beach running in and out the water, collecting shells and not on an iPad for once.

Along with the fresh sea air and the views, it really is good for the soul.

If you have any suggestions for somewhere nice in Scotland to visit, let me know.

I am now compiling a list and I plan on seeing more of this beautiful country that we live in.

I also did my radio show from the caravan on the Monday morning, which was fun.

A pandemic really has changed the way we work and taking radio kit on a weekend away was something I never thought I’d be doing.

We played a game called ‘scran in the caravan’.

I had to cook some stuff on air and by hearing the sounds, Rory and Alannah my co-hosts tried to guess what the ‘scran’ was.

Award winning radio right there… and I call it work.

I’m covering for Robin Galloway for the next couple of weeks on Pure Radio if you fancy listening to whatever we dream up next.

All fired up for my next job move

Talking of work, I’m excited to tell you about my new career move.

I love my job on radio and I won’t be going anywhere.

However I’ve applied to be a firefighter and I’ve already passed the first stage.

So next up is the fitness test, which I’ve been training for, and I’m feeling ready.

I wanted to take on something that was physical and challenging.

And giving back to the community is going to be very rewarding.

I am in my late 30s now and I’m excited to get stuck in and prove myself in this role.

No matter what age you are, if you want to try something different, just do it.

Saying ‘I do’ to some summer lovin’

Wedding season is back.We had nothing for ages and now I have at least three in the next six months.

This weekend it’s an all-dayer at Huntingtower in Perth.

A Scottish wedding is always a great day out.

I love that bit after the ceremony where the wedding party disappear to get photos taken and everyone is just left to fend for themselves at the bar.

An hour later the best man is usually running around trying to get everyone outside for a group photo and by that point some of the guests are half cut.

There’s always the stress to get a new outfit for a wedding too.

However if my husband is reading this, it goes without saying I’ll be wearing a dress I’ve had in the wardrobe for years.