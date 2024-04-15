‘Impressive’ £400k wooden lodge in remote Highland Perthshire setting on market

An “impressive” wooden lodge in a remote area of Highland Perthshire has gone on the market.

Guay Lodge, close to the A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry, is a four-bedroom property with spectacular views and space that is ideal for family living.

It also features three reception rooms.

The property is on the market for offers over £400,000.

The main living space is a large, bright room which has doors leading to a wooden terrace.

Downstairs also has a kitchen, a utility room and a snug.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms, two of which have en-suites, and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has doors leading onto a balcony, offering stunning countryside views.

Estate agent Galbraith, which is marketing the property, describes it as an “impressive” home with “flexible” space.

