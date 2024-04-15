Property ‘Impressive’ £400k wooden lodge in remote Highland Perthshire setting on market The four-bedroom property is ideal for family living. By Kieran Webster April 15 2024, 10:24am April 15 2024, 10:24am Share ‘Impressive’ £400k wooden lodge in remote Highland Perthshire setting on market Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4949037/wooden-lodge-highland-perthshire-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Guay Lodge. Image: Galbraith An “impressive” wooden lodge in a remote area of Highland Perthshire has gone on the market. Guay Lodge, close to the A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry, is a four-bedroom property with spectacular views and space that is ideal for family living. It also features three reception rooms. The property is on the market for offers over £400,000. The driveway leading to the lodge. Image: Galbraith The entrance. Image: Galbraith The living room. Image: Galbraith The kitchen. Image: Galbraith The dining room. Image: Galbraith The snug. Image: Galbraith The main living space is a large, bright room which has doors leading to a wooden terrace. Downstairs also has a kitchen, a utility room and a snug. Upstairs are the four bedrooms, two of which have en-suites, and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has doors leading onto a balcony, offering stunning countryside views. The master bedroom with doors leading to a balcony. Image: Galbraith An en-suite. Image: Galbraith There are four bedrooms in the property. Image: Galbraith The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith The rear of the property. Image: Galbraith Stunning views of the countryside. Image: Galbraith Guay Lodge has a rural setting. Image: Galbraith Estate agent Galbraith, which is marketing the property, describes it as an “impressive” home with “flexible” space. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a handsome barn conversion near Kirkmichael is on the market for offers over £295,000. Meanwhile, a “classic” Perth pub has had its price cut after a year up for sale.
