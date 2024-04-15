‘Impressive’ £400k wooden lodge in remote Highland Perthshire setting on market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Impressive’ £400k wooden lodge in remote Highland Perthshire setting on market

The four-bedroom property is ideal for family living.

By Kieran Webster
Guay Lodge.
Guay Lodge. Image: Galbraith

An “impressive” wooden lodge in a remote area of Highland Perthshire has gone on the market.

Guay Lodge, close to the A9 between Dunkeld and Pitlochry, is a four-bedroom property with spectacular views and space that is ideal for family living.

It also features three reception rooms.

The property is on the market for offers over £400,000.

Driveway leading to the lodge.
The driveway leading to the lodge. Image: Galbraith
The entrance.
The entrance. Image: Galbraith
The living room
The living room. Image: Galbraith
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith
The dinning room.
The dining room. Image: Galbraith
The "snug".
The snug. Image: Galbraith

The main living space is a large, bright room which has doors leading to a wooden terrace.

Downstairs also has a kitchen, a utility room and a snug.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms, two of which have en-suites, and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom has doors leading onto a balcony, offering stunning countryside views.

The master bedroom with doors leading to the balcony.
The master bedroom with doors leading to a balcony. Image: Galbraith
An en-suite.
An en-suite. Image: Galbraith
Bedroom two.
There are four bedrooms in the property. Image: Galbraith
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith
The rear view of the property.
The rear of the property. Image: Galbraith
Stunning views of the countryside.
Stunning views of the countryside. Image: Galbraith
Guay Lodge's setting
Guay Lodge has a rural setting. Image: Galbraith

Estate agent Galbraith, which is marketing the property, describes it as an “impressive” home with “flexible” space.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a handsome barn conversion near Kirkmichael is on the market for offers over £295,000.

Meanwhile, a “classic” Perth pub has had its price cut after a year up for sale.

Conversation