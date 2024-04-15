Man dies at Arbroath recycling centre as air ambulance called to scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man dies at Arbroath recycling centre as air ambulance called to scene

Locals said three road ambulances and police were also in attendance.

By James Simpson
An air ambulance was called to Arbroath recycling centre. Image: Google Street View/supplied
An air ambulance was called to Arbroath recycling centre. Image: Google Street View/supplied

A man has died at Arbroath recycling centre.

An air ambulance was among the emergency services called to the site on Kirkton Road just after noon on Sunday.

Locals reported seeing the helicopter arriving at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious but no further details have been confirmed.

One resident told The Courier that police remained at the scene throughout the afternoon.

Man’s death at Arbroath recycling centre not suspicious

He said: “We saw the air ambulance and there were three ambulances in attendance at the recycling centre as well.

“The police stayed at the scene for a few hours after the paramedics left.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.05pm on Sunday, officers were called to a premises in the Kirkton Road area of Arbroath following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Angus Council, which runs the recycling centre, has been contacted for comment.

