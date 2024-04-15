Man dies at Arbroath recycling centre as air ambulance called to scene

A man has died at Arbroath recycling centre.

An air ambulance was among the emergency services called to the site on Kirkton Road just after noon on Sunday.

Locals reported seeing the helicopter arriving at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious but no further details have been confirmed.

One resident told The Courier that police remained at the scene throughout the afternoon.

He said: “We saw the air ambulance and there were three ambulances in attendance at the recycling centre as well.

“The police stayed at the scene for a few hours after the paramedics left.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.05pm on Sunday, officers were called to a premises in the Kirkton Road area of Arbroath following the sudden death of a man.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Angus Council, which runs the recycling centre, has been contacted for comment.