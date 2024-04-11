‘Classic’ Perth pub has price cut after a year on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

‘Classic’ Perth pub has price cut after a year on the market

The Abbotsford, in Craigie, has had the same owners for 24 years.

By Kieran Webster
The Abbotsford pub in Perth
The Abbotsford in Perth. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A “classic” Perth pub that has had the same owners for 24 years has had its price reduced after being on the market for a year.

The Abbotsford, in Craigie, is up for sale for offers over £295,000.

The venue – which has been run by Chic and Peggy Doogan for nearly a quarter of a century – was put on the market last April for £300,000, as the couple plan to retire.

Graham and Sibbald is now marketing the pub for £5,000 less, describing it as an “immaculately presented local bar” with “great potential”.

The listing adds: “The business for sale in Perth has a healthy turnover with a stellar reputation and repeat custom.”

The main bar area.
The main bar area. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The entrance leading to the main bar area.
The entrance leads to the main bar area. Image: Graham and Sibbald

It is also said to have a “strong local client base”.

According to author Dr Paul S Philippou, who spoke to The Courier about nine iconic pubs in Perth, The Abbotsford deserves “classic” status.

He said: “In 1970, permission was given by Perth Council for a public house in Perth’s Craigie, which was a dry area.

“Since then, the Abbotsford Lounge has established itself as a classic neighbourhood local with a loyal clientele.

The Abbotsford: Perth pub formerly part of City of Perth Cooperative Society

“The building was formally part of the City of Perth Cooperative Society and included a butcher’s shop and grocery.”

The pub was said to have been named after Abbotsford Place, a set of buildings opposite the bar.

The premises occupy the corner of the ground floor and basement of a three-storey tenement property.

The main entry is via a tiled doorway leading into a large dark timber L-shaped bar.

The games room.
The games room. Image: Graham and Sibbald

There are bar stools in front of the bar with a mixture of tables and chairs.

In addition, there is a large cellar, kitchen and toilets.

The business currently opens every day, closing at midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11pm Sunday to Thursday.

Elsewhere, a Fife pub has gone on the market with a guide price of £420,000.

