‘Classic’ Perth pub has price cut after a year on the market

A “classic” Perth pub that has had the same owners for 24 years has had its price reduced after being on the market for a year.

The Abbotsford, in Craigie, is up for sale for offers over £295,000.

The venue – which has been run by Chic and Peggy Doogan for nearly a quarter of a century – was put on the market last April for £300,000, as the couple plan to retire.

Graham and Sibbald is now marketing the pub for £5,000 less, describing it as an “immaculately presented local bar” with “great potential”.

The listing adds: “The business for sale in Perth has a healthy turnover with a stellar reputation and repeat custom.”

It is also said to have a “strong local client base”.

According to author Dr Paul S Philippou, who spoke to The Courier about nine iconic pubs in Perth, The Abbotsford deserves “classic” status.

He said: “In 1970, permission was given by Perth Council for a public house in Perth’s Craigie, which was a dry area.

“Since then, the Abbotsford Lounge has established itself as a classic neighbourhood local with a loyal clientele.

The Abbotsford: Perth pub formerly part of City of Perth Cooperative Society

“The building was formally part of the City of Perth Cooperative Society and included a butcher’s shop and grocery.”

The pub was said to have been named after Abbotsford Place, a set of buildings opposite the bar.

The premises occupy the corner of the ground floor and basement of a three-storey tenement property.

The main entry is via a tiled doorway leading into a large dark timber L-shaped bar.

There are bar stools in front of the bar with a mixture of tables and chairs.

In addition, there is a large cellar, kitchen and toilets.

The business currently opens every day, closing at midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11pm Sunday to Thursday.

