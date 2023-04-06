Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Perth pub has gone on sale for £300,000 as its owners seek to retire.

Based in the Craigie area, the Abbotsford has been operated by the same owners for the last 20 years.

The Abbot Street pub is described as a “great example of a vibrant community pub.”

In addition to the £300,000, the value of stock will be added to the sale price

Perth pub has ‘huge potential’

Sellers Cornerstone highlight the pub’s great staff, excellent neighbourhood location.

The agents said it offers “huge potential for new owners”.

The sales brochure states: “Our clients are now in a position to consider their retirement and have placed the business and property on the market.

“The pub has been in our client’s careful ownership for the last 20 years.

“Our clients have built up a well-regarded, well patronised and flourishing pub.

“Offering live sport as well as weekly quiz nights, poker and karaoke, the pub serves an excellent purpose right at the heart of the community.

“The business is nearly all wet sales, trading with a very healthy barrelage.

“Our clients offer a small snack selection but it is felt new owners may wish to harness the potential of the galley kitchen and trade with an enhanced food offering.”

Abbotsford details

The pub occupies the corner of a ground floor and basement of a three-storey tenement property.

Main entry is via a tiled doorway leading into large dark timber L-shaped bar.

There are bar stools in front of the bar with a mixture of timber tables and chairs.

The pub can also be accessed by a separate customer entrance, leading into a ‘downstairs’ games area with additional seating.

This area has a full timber floor, as well as a dart board and darts lane.

In addition there is a large cellar, kitchen and toilets.

The business currently opens every day, closing at 11pm even at weekends. However, it has permission to open for longer hours.