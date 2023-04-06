Kirkcaldy man charged in connection with spate of indecent exposures dating back years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged with a string of indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy over the last eight years.

The arrest comes after a police probe into a spate of incidents in the Fife town, some of which date back to 2015.

Officers say a 42-year-old man has now been charged and is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Saturday in connection with 20 sexual offences.

Flashing allegedly happened at various Kirkcaldy locations

Officers say the alleged crimes took place at various locations throughout Kirkcaldy.

Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their support and co-operation throughout this investigation.

“Their assistance has been invaluable.”