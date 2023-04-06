Brechin City: Speedy SPFL return or Highland League heartbreak?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Brechin City: Speedy SPFL return or Highland League heartbreak?

Brechin City are four wins from a Highland League title and eight from the SPFL. Courier Sport maps out the Angus side's rocky road back to the top.

Grady McGrath would love to play in the SPFL with Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Grady McGrath would love to play in the SPFL with Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Ewan Smith

Brechin City are on course for a dramatic final day title decider with Highland League rivals Buckie Thistle.

City’s 0-0 draw with Brora Rangers moved them to within four points of Buckie with four matches left in their Highland League season.

They have one game in hand on Buckie that could see the Angus go one point behind Jags before what appears to be a win-or-bust clash at Victoria Park on April 22nd.

But what are Brechin’s chances of clinching their first-ever Highland League title?

Beyond that, what does their route back to the SPFL look like?

Are Brechin set for a speedy SPFL return or will they suffer Highland League heartbreak?

Courier Sport outlines the rocky road back to the SPFL:

Brechin City: 4 ‘must-win’ Highland League ties

Brechin City were held to a draw by Brora Rangers on Wednesday. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media

Wednesday’s draw with Brora brought Brechin’s championship challenge into sharp focus.

Of their remaining five games, prior to Wednesday, Brora was the one most likely to cause them concern – before the final day match-up with Buckie.

Brora are regular championship challengers and won the title in 2020 and 2021. They are no mugs.

But courtesy of that draw, Brechin really can’t afford any further slip-ups, albeit they do have a ten goal superior goal difference over Buckie.

Should Brechin overcome Fraserburgh, they face trips to Clachnacuddin and Keith. City beat both those sides 5-0 at home earlier in the season.

Emerging unscathed from all three games ensures they can clinch the title against a Buckie side they beat 1-0 in August.

Buckie Thistle: A thorn in Brechin’s side?

Writing Buckie off would be doing them an enormous disservice.

They are unbeaten in 16 games and have only lost twice all season – 1-0 defeats to Brechin and Fraserburgh.

Buckie Thistle are four points ahead of Brechin City. Image: JASPERIMAGE / DCT Media

They finished second last term, just three adrift of Fraserburgh.

They have the advantage of having points on the board and only need two wins and a draw with Brechin to lift the silverware.

By the time they Brechin play Fraserburgh next Wednesday, the Glebe Park men could be seven adrift of Buckie.

Jags face Strathspey Thistle on Saturday, a side that has an incredible -117 goal difference.

Julian Wade left the Caribbean sunshine island of Dominica to sign for Brechin City but is now at Formartine. Image: Brechin City FC

Anything other than a comfortable Buckie win would be a major shock.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for City as Buckie still have to face a resurgent Formartine United side.

Formartine ended Brechin’s year-long unbeaten run in February and have ex-City striker Julian Wade in their strikeforce.

It would be fitting if the Dominca international netted the goal that help City to the championship.

D-day: Saturday 22nd April

Brechin will travel to face Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park. Image: SNS

Brechin will make the 196-mile round trip to the Moray Firth coastal town of Buckie on April 22nd.

They will be backed inside Victoria Park by an army of fans from Angus.

At least THREE supporters buses are making the trek up the A96 with many more travelling by car or public transport.

Buckie fans will also turn out in their numbers to create a party atmosphere with silverware likely to be on show for the winners.

If Brechin win title, what next?

Brechin won’t have very long to enjoy the celebrations if they beat Buckie on the final day to claim the championship.

The title winners go straight into a two-legged pyramid play-off with the Lowland League champions on April 29th and May 6th.

Brechin City stars Anthony McDonald and Grady McGrath are hoping for title success. Image: Richard Wiseman / DCT Media

At the moment, that is looking like Edinburgh-based Spartans, unless University of Stirling can make a late charge.

Victory in that tie will see them face club 42 in the SPFL on May 13th and 20th.

Albion Rovers, Elgin City and Bonnyrigg Rose are all scrapping it currently in League Two out to avoid being club 42.

Success over two legs in the pyramid play-off final would be sweet redemption for City.

It’s two years since they suffered the dejection of relegation via a pyramid trapdoor defeat to Kelty Hearts.

What if they fail to win anything?

Brechin’s ultimate aim is to return to the SPFL.

They have enjoyed their Highland League adventure more than anticipated and it hasn’t dented their fans enthusiasm for football.

If anything, the bond between City’s fans and the club has strengthened considerably under Kevin Mackie’s chairmanship.

Kevin Mackie has changed the ethos of Brechin. Image: Brechin City

They have evolved the club ethos to become a more community-driven organisation, one that embraces the power of local links.

The club has increased revenue streams and is more commercially sound.

They have also halted the short-term approach of summer rebuilds.

Several Brechin players are on long-term deals, as is manager Andy Kirk.

The club has also invested in hiring top-class training facilities and a luxury coach, used by Celtic and Rangers, for Highland League travel.

Kirk is ambitious and wants to take his coaching career to the top.

But before he gets there, he wants to finish the Brechin project.

Second place would be bitterly disappointing for Brechin.

But it can’t and won’t be the end for the Angus side who, ironically, looking very well placed to thrive in League Two if they can get there.

Final fixtures

Brechin City: Fraserburgh (h) April 12th, Clachnacuddin (a) April 15th, Keith (a) April 19th, Buckie (a) April 22nd.

Buckie Thistle: Strathspey Thistle (a) April 8th, Formartine (h) April 15th, Brechin (h) April 22nd.

Pyramid play-off dates: Semi-final April 29th & May 5th, final May 13th & May 20th

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Jackson Mylchreest (centre) celebrates a goal against Dundee United. Image: PPA.
St Johnstone youth star Jackson Mylchreest reminds Callum Davidson of a young Callum Hendry…
Theo Bair has started pre-season with a bang.
St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair
2
Murray is expecting a tough challenge in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray to probe why Raith Rovers have picked up so many injuries with…
Pars boss James McPake is hopeful his player can return in time for Saturday. Image: SNS.
Key player still a doubt for Falkirk clash as Dunfermline boss quips 'only the…
Arbroath and Dundee fans are expected to pack into Gayfield on Saturday. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield gate could top 5,000 mark as Angus side install new…
2
'The Major' Rolland, then and now. Image: SNS / DUSF.
Dundee United legend Andy Rolland becomes honorary supporters' foundation member as 'The Major' hails…
Andy Kirk is upset with the decision to send off Brechin City skipper Jamie Bain
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk 'baffled' by Jamie Bain sending off and accuses ref…
John Sim spoke about other areas where the club can improve. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers owner John Sim 'fairly confident' new investors will be involved 'come the…
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
Fintry Road. Image: DC Thomson
Hunt for hit-and-run driver after two-car Dundee crash
3
Clothes left strewn across a room of the Dura Street flat. Image: Supplied
Pregnant Dundee mum ‘sickened’ as flat trashed during break-in
4
Arbroath and Dundee fans are expected to pack into Gayfield on Saturday. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield gate could top 5,000 mark as Angus side install new…
2
5
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
2
6
CR0042038, Emma Duncan, Glenrothes. Chimney demolition at former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes. Picture Shows: Demolition taking place of the iconic Tullis Russell chimneys. One being 133 years old and the other 52 years old. Thursday 6th April 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Moment iconic Tullis Russell chimneys in Glenrothes demolished
7
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
6
8
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
9
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
2
10
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street

More from The Courier

The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's…
3
Dog Days, filmed in Dundee, stars Conor McCarron (of Neds fame), emerging Dundee talent Shannon Allan, and Glasgow-based Hollywood actor Brian McCardie.
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Pushed 95-year-old and banned from football
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy man charged in connection with spate of indecent exposures dating back years
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
To go with story by Poppy Watson. Residents' anger at Crombie Park damage one year on from Storm Arwen Picture shows; Crombie Park damage following Storm Arwen. Crombie Country Park. Supplied by James Lamont Date; 19/10/2022
Storm Arwen damage to some Angus parks to remain almost two years later
Humza Yousaf MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care during his speech at the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen , Scotland. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest…
7
The work, starting on May 15, will affect this section of Tay Street. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson
Tay Street in Perth to close for up to 20 months as new 'super…
a missing persons poster for Fife man Reece Rodger at Loch Rannoch
Reece Rodger: Everything we know about disappearance of Fife dad on Perthshire camping trip

Editor's Picks

Most Commented