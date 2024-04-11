Tributes paid as priest dies suddenly just weeks before Bishop of Dunkeld ordination in Dundee

Tributes have been paid a Catholic priest who has died less than three weeks before he was due to be ordained in Dundee as the Bishop of Dunkeld.

Father Martin Chambers was chosen by Pope Francis to become a Bishop earlier this year.

He was scheduled to be ordained at St Andrew’s Cathedral on April 27.

A priest of the Diocese of Galloway, the 59-year-old died in his sleep on Tuesday.

He would have been 60 in June.

Father Martin had previously worked on missions in Ecuador’s largest city, Guayaquil, from 2004 to 2009, and established the Martin Chambers Ecuador Trust in 2006.

On returning to Scotland in 2009, he served various congregations in Ayrshire before taking up diocesan responsibilities in Galloway.

The Diocese of Dunkeld covers Perthshire, Angus, Dundee and parts of Clackmannanshire, Stirlingshire and Fife.

Tributes from across Catholic community

Following news of his death, tributes have poured in from across the Catholic community.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dundee MSP Michael Marra said: “Such dreadful news. May he rest in peace.

“Our local Catholic community were awaiting Fr Martin’s arrival with joyful anticipation. His loss is heart-breaking.”

Monica Lennon, MSP for the Motherwell area where Father Martin also served, added: “Sad and upsetting news. May Fr Martin rest in peace.”

Bishop Frank Dougan, Bishop of Fr Martin’s home Diocese of Galloway, added: “Together we give thanks for the selfless service he gave to our diocese; we recognise the enormous contribution he made to support some of the poorest communities in Ecuador and we pray for the repose of his soul.

“To know Martin was to know a man of love, enthusiasm, humour and a deep faith which enlivened all that he did.”

Celebration of life scheduled

Father Martin was due to succeed Bishop Stephen Robson, who retired as the Bishop of Dunkeld on health grounds in 2022.

Bishop Robson had served the community of Tayside and beyond since 2013.

A Mass to celebrate Fr Martin’s life is scheduled for 1pm on Friday at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Dundee.