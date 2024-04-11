Tributes paid as priest dies suddenly just weeks before Bishop of Dunkeld ordination in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tributes paid as priest dies suddenly just weeks before Bishop of Dunkeld ordination in Dundee

Father Martin Chambers was due to be ordained on April 27. 

By Laura Devlin
Father Martin Chambers was chosen by Pope Francis to become a Bishop earlier this year. Image: Dioceses of Dunkeld.
Father Martin Chambers was chosen by Pope Francis to become a Bishop earlier this year. Image: Dioceses of Dunkeld.

Tributes have been paid a Catholic priest who has died less than three weeks before he was due to be ordained in Dundee as the Bishop of Dunkeld.

Father Martin Chambers was chosen by Pope Francis to become a Bishop earlier this year.

He was scheduled to be ordained at St Andrew’s Cathedral on April 27.

A priest of the Diocese of Galloway, the 59-year-old died in his sleep on Tuesday.

He would have been 60 in June.

Father Martin had previously worked on missions in Ecuador’s largest city, Guayaquil, from 2004 to 2009, and established the Martin Chambers Ecuador Trust in 2006.

On returning to Scotland in 2009, he served various congregations in Ayrshire before taking up diocesan responsibilities in Galloway.

The Diocese of Dunkeld covers Perthshire, Angus, Dundee and parts of Clackmannanshire, Stirlingshire and Fife.

Tributes from across Catholic community

Following news of his death, tributes have poured in from across the Catholic community.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dundee MSP Michael Marra said: “Such dreadful news. May he rest in peace.

“Our local Catholic community were awaiting Fr Martin’s arrival with joyful anticipation. His loss is heart-breaking.”

Monica Lennon, MSP for the Motherwell area where Father Martin also served, added: “Sad and upsetting news. May Fr Martin rest in peace.”

Father Martin lighting a candle for the Diocese in Dunkeld in Lourdes last week. Image: Diocese of Dunkeld.

Bishop Frank Dougan, Bishop of Fr Martin’s home Diocese of Galloway, added: “Together we give thanks for the selfless service he gave to our diocese; we recognise the enormous contribution he made to support some of the poorest communities in Ecuador and we pray for the repose of his soul.

“To know Martin was to know a man of love, enthusiasm, humour and a deep faith which enlivened all that he did.”

Celebration of life scheduled

Father Martin was due to succeed Bishop Stephen Robson, who retired as the Bishop of Dunkeld on health grounds in 2022.

Bishop Robson had served the community of Tayside and beyond since 2013.

A Mass to celebrate Fr Martin’s life is scheduled for 1pm on Friday at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Dundee.

