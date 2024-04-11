Social housing plan for 19th century Monifieth school recommended for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Social housing plan for 19th century Monifieth school recommended for approval

Invertay House was also once used as the council tax collection office for Angus before it was vacated in 2016.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Locals fought unsuccessfully to save the old Invertay Primary School from closure in the 1980s. Image: Angus Council
Locals fought unsuccessfully to save the old Invertay Primary School from closure in the 1980s. Image: Angus Council

Plans to convert a 19th century Monifieth school into new council homes have been recommended for approval by planning chiefs.

The bid, lodged by Angus Council, is aiming to have Invertay House turned into social housing.

If given the green light, the former school building and janitor’s house would be converted into 16 flats and three new homes would also be built on the site.

The converted buildings would provide 14 one-bedroom homes, one two-bedroom home and one four-bedroom home.

The proposals will be decided by councillors at a development standards committee meeting next week.

Plans recommended for approval

Council chiefs say the proposals will safeguard the listed building from falling into degradation and boost the area’s housing stock.

Service leader for planning and sustainable growth Jill Paterson said: “The site contains buildings that are of recognised architectural and historic interest,
and it occupies a prominent location on an approach to the town centre.

Plans for the Invertay House development. Image: Angus Council

“There is a public interest in securing a new use for those buildings that safeguards their long-term future and avoids the potential for deterioration.

“The proposal would secure a new use and a viable future for important listed buildings on a prominent site in a manner that would not significantly adversely affect their special interest or setting.”

Building sitting vacant

Invertay House was built in 1878 as Monifieth Public School and offered education for primary and secondary pupils until 1966.

It then became Invertay Primary School until 1985, when the community lost a hard-fought campaign to save it the school from closure.

The building was then used as an office until 2016 when it was vacated by the council.

There had been plans to turn the building into a community hub, but the proposal failed to secure vital lottery funding.

