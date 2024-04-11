PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee’s deluge disaster and Rangers rage while 5 star Dundee United take control

Dundee are dominating the news – but not the way they want to!

The rain came and Rangers raged after the second attempt to get the Dens Park clash on failed.

What happens now? The Twa Teams lads discuss all the fall-out.

Across the street, it’s all going swimmingly for Dundee United and Jim Goodwin – a five-star performance at Hampden was followed by a Raith Rovers slip-up.

Can they make it a decisive week in the Championship title race at Morton on Friday?

Twa Teams host Tom Duthie is joined by George Cran, Alan Temple and Graeme Finnan to talk all things tangerine and dark blue.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and we’re on YouTube as well.

Or, better yet, listen here: