Thursday court round-up — Lecturer caught and club abuse

A drunk woman racially abused a security guard while being chucked out of a city centre bar.

Vikki Ogilvie, 41, made racist remarks after being told to leave Kandy, Seagate, on December 17 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told she was noted to be “heavily under the influence of alcohol” at around 1am when she attempted to order drinks at the bar but was refused and asked to leave.

However, she would not go quietly as fiscal depute Kate Scarborough explained: “She started blocking the entranceway and the witness asked her to move out of the doorway.

“The accused replied ‘get back to your own country’.

“Police were contacted and the accused was still at the premises when police arrived.

“When speaking about the situation she said, ‘he’s playing the race card’.”

Call centre worker Ogilvie, of Annandale Avenue, was not present but a plea of guilty to racially offensive behaviour was tendered on her behalf by solicitor David Duncan.

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered her to pay a £400 fine and pay the victim of her racism £50 in compensation.

‘Tactical contact’

Police were forced to crash into a dangerous driver to stop him getting too close to a primary school, following a dramatic chase through Dundee and rural Angus.

George Kane refused to stop for officers who wanted to question him about a suspected hammer attack. Four police units were involved in the chase, which ended when a police vehicle rammed into Kane’s Vauxhall Corsa – described by prosecutors as “tactical contact”.

Image fiend

A Stirlingshire paedophile has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after using his Discord account to access sick child abuse material.

First offender Stephen Doull appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court to admit taking or making the vile files at his home in Gallamuir Drive, Plean, between December 2021 and January 2022.

Fiscal depute James Moncrieff explained police were granted a warrant after receiving intelligence Doull’s Discord account – a social and streaming app – had been linked to child abuse material.

Officers raided the 30-year-old’s home just after 8am on February 17 last year and seized a phone from Doull’s bedside table.

On the device, they found an accessible Category A child rape video and nine inaccessible disgusting images.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed Doull on the Register and deferred sentencing for reports until May 29.

Halloween horror

Fife man Sean Campbell has been jailed for 20 months for battering someone with a shovel in a horrific Halloween house party assault. He repeatedly struck his victim on the head and body with the weapon in the life-endangering assault at an address in Crosshill.

Lecturer caught by undercover cop

A college lecturer who sent sexually explicit messages to an undercover police officer has been given unpaid work.

Steven Fraser, 43, was previously convicted by a jury of behaving in an abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, following a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He was found to have communicated online with an undercover police officer, sending messages of a sexually explicit nature and discussing the sexual abuse of children.

The offending took place between March 9 and May 12 in 2022 at his home in Jennie Rennie’s Road, Dunfermline and at Forth Valley College, Falkirk and elsewhere.

Sheriff Susan Duff sentenced him to 150 hours of unpaid work and a nine-month supervision order.

But the sheriff said Fraser would not be put on the Sex Offenders Register as there was not a significant sexual element to the charge.

Forth Valley College said: “We no longer have anyone of this name working at Forth Valley College” when asked by The Courier.

Ciggie thief

A thief who stole 400 cigarettes from a pensioner in a Dundee sheltered housing complex has been spared a prison sentence after making efforts to transform her life.

Dawn Barclay, 39, targeted the woman – now 79 – at an address on Kinghorne Road in Dundee.

Attempted rape

Eugen Rinzaru, 44, of Barrack Street, Perth, was jailed for four years at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Rinzaru was convicted of assaulting a woman by repeatedly seizing her body and attempting to rape her.

The offence happened on July 17 at the South Inch in Perth.

Rinzaru’s sentence was backdated to March 6 2024.

