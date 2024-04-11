Thursday court round-up — Lecturer caught and club abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Lecturer caught and club abuse

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A drunk woman racially abused a security guard while being chucked out of a city centre bar.

Vikki Ogilvie, 41, made racist remarks after being told to leave Kandy, Seagate, on December 17 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told she was noted to be “heavily under the influence of alcohol” at around 1am when she attempted to order drinks at the bar but was refused and asked to leave.

However, she would not go quietly as fiscal depute Kate Scarborough explained: “She started blocking the entranceway and the witness asked her to move out of the doorway.

“The accused replied ‘get back to your own country’.

“Police were contacted and the accused was still at the premises when police arrived.

“When speaking about the situation she said, ‘he’s playing the race card’.”

Kandy, Seagate, Dundee.
The incident happened at Kandy, Dundee. Image: Google.

Call centre worker Ogilvie, of Annandale Avenue, was not present but a plea of guilty to racially offensive behaviour was tendered on her behalf by solicitor David Duncan.

Sheriff John Rafferty ordered her to pay a £400 fine and pay the victim of her racism £50 in compensation.

‘Tactical contact’

Police were forced to crash into a dangerous driver to stop him getting too close to a primary school, following a dramatic chase through Dundee and rural Angus.

George Kane refused to stop for officers who wanted to question him about a suspected hammer attack. Four police units were involved in the chase, which ended when a police vehicle rammed into Kane’s Vauxhall Corsa – described by prosecutors as “tactical contact”.

George Kane.
George Kane. Image: Facebook.

Image fiend

A Stirlingshire paedophile has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after using his Discord account to access sick child abuse material.

First offender Stephen Doull appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court to admit taking or making the vile files at his home in Gallamuir Drive, Plean, between December 2021 and January 2022.

Fiscal depute James Moncrieff explained police were granted a warrant after receiving intelligence Doull’s Discord account – a social and streaming app – had been linked to child abuse material.

Officers raided the 30-year-old’s home just after 8am on February 17 last year and seized a phone from Doull’s bedside table.

On the device, they found an accessible Category A child rape video and nine inaccessible disgusting images.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed Doull on the Register and deferred sentencing for reports until May 29.

Halloween horror

Fife man Sean Campbell has been jailed for 20 months for battering someone with a shovel in a horrific Halloween house party assault. He repeatedly struck his victim on the head and body with the weapon in the life-endangering assault at an address in Crosshill.

Sean Campbell.
Sean Campbell at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Lecturer caught by undercover cop

A college lecturer who sent sexually explicit messages to an undercover police officer has been given unpaid work.

Steven Fraser, 43, was previously convicted by a jury of behaving in an abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, following a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He was found to have communicated online with an undercover police officer, sending messages of a sexually explicit nature and discussing the sexual abuse of children.

The offending took place between March 9 and May 12 in 2022 at his home in Jennie Rennie’s Road, Dunfermline and at Forth Valley College, Falkirk and elsewhere.

Sheriff Susan Duff sentenced him to 150 hours of unpaid work and a nine-month supervision order.

But the sheriff said Fraser would not be put on the Sex Offenders Register as there was not a significant sexual element to the charge.

Forth Valley College said: “We no longer have anyone of this name working at Forth Valley College” when asked by The Courier.

Ciggie thief

A thief who stole 400 cigarettes from a pensioner in a Dundee sheltered housing complex has been spared a prison sentence after making efforts to transform her life.

Dawn Barclay, 39, targeted the woman – now 79 – at an address on Kinghorne Road in Dundee.

Dawn Barclay, Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dawn Barclay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Attempted rape

Eugen Rinzaru, 44, of Barrack Street, Perth, was jailed for four years at the High Court in Aberdeen.

Rinzaru was convicted of assaulting a woman by repeatedly seizing her body and attempting to rape her.

The offence happened on July 17 at the South Inch in Perth.

Rinzaru’s sentence was backdated to March 6 2024.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

