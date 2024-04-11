Forfar boy, six, ‘absolutely gutted’ after mini quad bike stolen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar boy, six, ‘absolutely gutted’ after mini quad bike stolen

Tommy Hunter 'keeps asking if police have found it yet'.

By Andrew Robson
Tommy Hunter has had his bike stolen. Image: Chris Hunter
Tommy Hunter has had his bike stolen. Image: Chris Hunter

A six-year-old boy from Forfar has been left ‘absolutely gutted’ after thieves stole his quad bike.

Tommy Hunter’s £650 Christmas gift was snatched from his dad Chris Hunter’s work van on Prior Road yesterday morning.

Chris told The Courier it was ‘heartbreaking’ to deliver the news the day after Tommy’s birthday.

Tommy Hunter from Forfar
Tommy Hunter. Image: Chris Hunter

He said: “The quad bike was stolen from my van on Tuesday night.

“When my wife woke up to go to the gym on Wednesday morning she found the van doors wide open and nothing inside.

“Whoever has done this left some tools that were stolen from elsewhere.

“I called 101 straight away and police were at the door by 9am – apparently there was a spate of thefts in the area.”

The FunBikes T-Max Roughrider 1000w Electric Blue Midi Quad Bike was bought for Tommy – who turned six on Tuesday – last Christmas.

‘Heartbreaking’ telling son his bike was stolen

The 40-year-old added: “It was my son Tommy’s Christmas present from Santa last year.

“It was heartbreaking telling the wee man his quad had been taken, it’s such a shame.

The bike was stolen on Prior Road in Forfar
The bike was stolen on Prior Road in Forfar. Image: Google Street View

“We would go out together to places like the BMX track in Montrose as much as possible.

“He’s absolutely gutted and keeps asking if the police have found it yet.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05am on Wednesday, we received a report of a theft from a vehicle in the Prior Road area of Forfar which happened overnight.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

