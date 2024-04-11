Forfar boy, six, ‘absolutely gutted’ after mini quad bike stolen

A six-year-old boy from Forfar has been left ‘absolutely gutted’ after thieves stole his quad bike.

Tommy Hunter’s £650 Christmas gift was snatched from his dad Chris Hunter’s work van on Prior Road yesterday morning.

Chris told The Courier it was ‘heartbreaking’ to deliver the news the day after Tommy’s birthday.

He said: “The quad bike was stolen from my van on Tuesday night.

“When my wife woke up to go to the gym on Wednesday morning she found the van doors wide open and nothing inside.

“Whoever has done this left some tools that were stolen from elsewhere.

“I called 101 straight away and police were at the door by 9am – apparently there was a spate of thefts in the area.”

The FunBikes T-Max Roughrider 1000w Electric Blue Midi Quad Bike was bought for Tommy – who turned six on Tuesday – last Christmas.

‘Heartbreaking’ telling son his bike was stolen

The 40-year-old added: “It was my son Tommy’s Christmas present from Santa last year.

“It was heartbreaking telling the wee man his quad had been taken, it’s such a shame.

“We would go out together to places like the BMX track in Montrose as much as possible.

“He’s absolutely gutted and keeps asking if the police have found it yet.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.05am on Wednesday, we received a report of a theft from a vehicle in the Prior Road area of Forfar which happened overnight.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”